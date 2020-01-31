The Web was a chaotic place in 2019. Mozilla, a long-term advocate of internet health, revealed its strategy for the EMG (Emerging Markets Group) market in 2020, and said it hopes the word for the Internet in 2020 is “awakening”. It called on the public to increase their awareness and stay vigilant of privacy risks and security issues in an era where commercial interests come first and big data are heavily exploited online.

Stan Leong, Vice President & General Manager of Emerging Markets, Mozilla, said, “Moving forward in 2020, we focus our efforts on three strategic pillars – internet health advocacy, talent development, and product innovation. These pillars are targeted towards drawing the attention of the industry, government, and academia to the issue of Surveillance Economy (which commoditizes personal data of internet users).”

“We aim to open local recruitment, foster innovative thinking and help local talents connect to the world. In view of the deepening harms of Surveillance Economy on online security and privacy, we are exploring product innovation opportunities. We endeavor to develop technologies that truly empower users and allow everyone to benefit from what the digital world can offer,” he added.

Driving Innovations for Addressing Surveillance Economy

For talent development, Mozilla rolls out the Dev Tech Speaker Program that provides a platform for all the contributors to Mozilla, Firefox and Open Web to exchange ideas and increase their visibility around the world.

According to 2019 Iposos-World Economic Forum report1, only 36% respondents trust various types of organizations with how they handle personal data. Mozilla is working on three key areas—content discovery and disinformation, identity systems and data commons—and conducting user research and product development in hopes of safeguarding people’s online privacy and security as well as the health of the internet. These topics are a priority for Mozilla this year with solutions revolving around:

Creating chain(s) of trust for content

Transparency of user data collection and usage

Enabling an environment that balances identity and anonymity and empowering users to control their own digital identity

Firefox Lite now a comprehensive mobile browsing platform, added with new Travel feature

Since its launch in 2018, Firefox Lite has transformed into a global multi-function mobile browsing platform. Users can compare prices across multiple sites with Smart Shopping Search, play more than 100 popular free games without installing gaming apps, and stay up to date with trending news.

Today, Firefox Lite is further augmented with the whole new Travel feature, which partners with firms including Wikimedia, KKday, and Booking.com to offer a one-stop browsing experience. Users can search for destinations and instantly get travel recommendations, guides and hotel prices. Users can also add destinations and relevant guides to their bucket list, making travel planning much easier and quicker.

Additionally, with Enhanced Tracking Protection in Private Browsing, it protects users from third-party tracking cookies. Firefox Lite is now available in 30 markets, having expanded its presence to cover more countries in EMG including India.

1: 2019 Iposos-World Economic Forum report: https://reurl.cc/M7Kmdm.

About Mozilla

Mozilla is a pioneer and advocate for the Open Web for more than 15 years. We create and promote open standards that enable innovation and advance the Web as a platform for all. Today, hundreds of millions of people worldwide use Mozilla Firefox to experience the Web on computers, tablets and mobile devices. For more information, visit https://mozilla-next.com/

What is the Surveillance Economy (or Surveillance Capitalism)? What impact will the Surveillance Economy have on people’s online life?

“Surveillance Capitalism describes a market-driven process where the commodity for sale is your personal data, and the capture and production of this data relies on mass surveillance of the internet. This activity is often carried out by companies that provide us with free online services, such as search engines (Google) and social media platforms (Facebook).”2

We have little real choice in our digital lives other than to acquiesce to systematic data collection and surveillance by corporations. Digital experiences are optimized to extract as much data about ourselves, our environment, and our behavior as possible while providing us with almost no opportunity to understand what data is being collected, who has access to this data, and how it’s being used to shape our behavior and opportunities.

The surveillance economy gives the watchers “unprecedented … power… distinguished by extreme concentrations of knowledge and no democratic oversight.” (by Shoshana Zuboff). Yet these watchers are also sloppy and negligent, permitting their systems to be breached and gamed in ways that cause enormous harm to people, businesses, and society.3

