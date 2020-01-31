Mitsubishi Electric India is gearing up for India’s biggest national-level automation competition for students. The company will be hosting its 5th edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup after organising successful editions in the past four years. Quality education and creating a sustainable society is the prime endeavour of Mitsubishi Electric. The company is determined to bring out the best innovations and skills among the future generations.

The competition was announced on 10th July 2019 and invited entries from all over India. Around 278 teams registered online for the competition where a maximum of two teams per institute could register for the competition.

Like previous years, Mitsubishi Electric Cup has a fundamental theme that will serve as a base for participants to engineer their models. The theme for this year is ‘Visualizing IoT Solutions for Smart Automation’ under which students will independently prepare and present complete set of devices and models, by using Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation products.

The national-level automation competition has carved a niche for itself as a testing ground for budding engineers to collaborate, innovate and excel in the field of Factory Automation. The Competition continues to receive encouraging response from Engineering Colleges and Technical Institutions across the country with representation from over 16 States including 2 Union Territories across the country. In the last edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup, the winning team ’SPARK’ from D.K.T.E Society’s Textile & Engineering Institute (Maharashtra) received prize worth Rs. 1 lakh. The second place was taken by team ‘Con-Sol-E 3.0’ from Institute of Technology, Nirma University, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), who took home prize worth Rs. 75,000 and team ‘Team Eminence’ from MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune (Maharashtra) secured the third spot, receiving prize worth Rs. 50,000.

The 5th edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup gears up for a much bigger concept. Over the years, the competition has gained momentum and helped in interacting and collaborating with various colleges. Thus, covering a good mileage in size and fulfilling social purposes. Students are required to integrate Mitsubishi Electric’s Factory Automation products (including PLC, Servo, Variable Frequency Drive, Human-Machine-Interface, etc.), to build up and achieve an analogous system of smart automation.

Following the process, an eminent panel comprising industry and academia experts have shortlisted 35 teams out of all the teams who register, based on a pre-defined selection criteria. Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation hardware has been dispatched to these 35 teams who will prepare and present models of various industrial manufacturing processes, energy saving solutions, smart solutions for building automation etc., basis the theme. The shortlisted teams are being assisted by Mitsubishi Electric India to make the model with technical support and training, along with provision of Factory Automation equipment. Additionally, each team will be given financial support of Rs. 10,000 upon successful participation at the final event of 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup in February 2020 and their adherence to necessary skillset.

The winning team will get a prize worth Rs. 1 lakh. The runner-up team will be awarded prize worth Rs. 75,000, while the team winning the third spot will be given prize worth Rs. 50,000 and many more prizes in different categories. All the participants will be given certificates of participation.

Mr. Hisahiro Nishimoto, Director and Division Manager, Factory Automation and Industrial Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a leading player in the field of Factory Automation, we, at Mitsubishi Electric believe that it is our responsibility to provide and encourage industry knowledge and practical skills among today’s students, who will be the engineers of tomorrow. Through this competition, we have been providing a platform for engineering students to display their innovation capabilities and build advanced models, guided by our technical expertise and Factory Automation Equipment. This year’s theme ‘Visualizing IoT Solutions for Smart Automation’, is in accordance with our motto to support the dissemination of new knowledge and give chance for development of new ideas in the manufacturing domain.”

About Mitsubishi Electric India:

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental account, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,519.9 billion yen (US$ 40.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become a company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality products for the Indian market. This includes products and solutions for Air Conditioners, Factory Automation and Industrial Systems, Power Systems, Photovoltaic solutions, Semiconductors & Devices, Transportation Systems, and Visual & Imaging. For more information visit: http://in.mitsubishielectric.com/en/index.page

*At an exchange rate of 111 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019

About B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bengaluru:

ABOUT BMSCE INSTITUTE

BMSCE established in the year 1946 is the first private sector initiative in engineering education in India. Over the past 73 years of its illustrious existence, the institution has produced more than 40,000 engineers/leaders who have enriched the world through their immense contribution. Started with only 03 undergraduate courses, BMSCE today offers 13 Undergraduate & 16 Postgraduate courses both in conventional and emerging areas. 14 of its Departments are recognized as Research Centers offering PhD/M.Sc (Engineering by Research) degrees in Science, Engineering and Management. More than 350 research scholars are currently pursuing their PhD Degree in BMSCE Research Centres. So far 130 PhDs have been produced through BMS Research Centres.

