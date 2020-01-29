WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of its blockchain-enabled risk syndication solution, WNS VeriChain. Powered by IBM Hyperledger, the solution addresses complexities and challenges in the syndicated insurance market.

Underpinned by deep domain expertise in the Insurance and Re-insurance industry, WNS’ VeriChain leverages decentralized ledger technology to enable specialty insurers to execute secure transactions in a multi-party ecosystem. It offers a “single view of truth” for all stakeholders in the syndicate including brokers, carriers, and customers, helping drive increased transparency and cooperation thus overcoming disputes and eliminating the need for post facto reconciliations. WNS VeriChain offers end-to-end digitization enabling brokers and carriers improve efficiency and profitability, while enhancing the end-customer experience.

“At WNS, we are focused on leveraging emerging technologies like Blockchain to offer state-of-the-art digital solutions that address critical business challenges faced by our clients. WNS will continue to make strategic investments in new-age technologies with a goal of “co-creating” solutions designed to help our clients transform their businesses and create competitive advantage in their respective markets,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS is a trusted partner to more than 30 insurance and re-insurance clients, providing end-to-end solutions across the entire insurance value chain. We are conceptualizing and developing state-of-the-art, innovative business models helping disrupt today’s insurance industry. Our digital solutions powered by deep domain expertise, technology and automation, and advanced analytics are helping clients drive true business transformation.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2019, WNS had 44,011 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

~ BusinessWire India

