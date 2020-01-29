9 awardees chosen after a rigorous selection process

• Ratan N. Tata honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai, is in its second year of initiating a “Hall of Fame” series that is aimed at recognizing outstanding Entrepreneurs, Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporates, Public Sector & Government change agents who have contributed tremendously to the development of the Economy and the Ecosystem in India and Globally. These recognitions are given to high achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators.

The “Hall of Fame” awardees were recognized at the 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai, which was held today 28th January 2020 at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The Chief Guest for this year’s prestigious “TiE Mumbai’s Hall of Fame” was Shri Narayana Murthy, Founder Infosys who is a veteran Industry leader and a strong proponent of the Entrepreneurial landscape in India.

This year, TiE Mumbai had the privilege of honoring Sri Ratan N. Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution that spans across years of focus and dedication.

Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai said, “Sri Ratan Tata’s lasting legacy is the highest standards of ethics and integrity that will guide entrepreneurs in their journey for decades to come. The awardees of the Hall of fame have shown exemplary courage, passion and foresight in being disrupters who have created wealth and opportunities for thousands.”

About the Awardees

This year’s Hall of Fame 2020 inductees includes the following illustrious Entrepreneurs, Investors and Achievers of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem –

Outstanding Indian Entrepreneur: Ashish Hemrajani – CEO & Co-founder, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Outstanding Entrepreneur B2B e-Commerce: Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta – Co-founders, Udaan Outstanding Entrepreneur Deep Tech: Sneh Vaswani – Co-founder & CEO, Miko Outstanding Entrepreneur Fashion & Life Style: Anita Dongre – Founder, House Of Anita Dongre Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur & Angel Investor: Anupam Mittal – Founder & CEO, People Group Outstanding Social Change Agent: Vineet Rai – Founder Chairman, Aavishkaar Group Outstanding Value Creating Institution: NPCI – Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO Outstanding Angel Investor: Sanjay Mehta – Founder & Partner, 100X.VC Outstanding Institutionalized Angel Investors: Venture Catalyst – Dr. Apoorv Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, Gaurav Jain

TiECon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial Leadership Conclave that takes place once a year in Mumbai. TiECon Mumbai 2020 will focus on how start-ups are going to drive the future by changing how we use and consume goods and services, interact with technology and deploy them to solve pressing problems. The innovation driven by start-ups may make many current businesses redundant and create opportunities for new ones. TiECon Mumbai 2020 will spotlight all of this, and more.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE’s focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

