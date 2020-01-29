An initiative by GIFTCL in association with EPFL, Switzerland and Nirma University , the IGLUS-Centre of Excellence (ICE)- A Smart City Lab, will be incubated at GIFT City and operated by department of Planning of GIFTCL.

IGLUS Centre of Excellence (ICE) – A Smart City Lab was inaugurated at GIFT City . The centre, which has been instated by GIFTCL in association with École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and Nirma University, will act as a platform for exchange of knowledge and global best practices about smart city initiatives around the world. As GIFT City is India’s first operational Smart city, ICE will also act as a common hub for global experts and practitioners in the field of sustainable urban planning.

Shri Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO GIFT City , Prof. Finger Matthias – Swiss Post Chair at EPFL, Dr. Anup K Singh -Director General Nirma University, signed a MoU to initiate the process for incubating ICE at GIFT City.

Speaking about the development, Shri Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO GIFT City, said, “We are delighted to have the IGLUS-Centre of Excellence at GIFT city. Along with EPFL and Nirma University, we will work towards enhancing the sharing of knowledge and best global practices about Smart City. As India’s first operational Smart City, it is imperative to have a common platform setup in GIFT City to further strengthen the implementation of smart and sustainable urban planning in the context of developing nations.”

Apart from providing platform for exchange of ideas and best practices on smart cities between parties of ICE, the centre will connect experts from its global network, provide Smart City consultancy services and organize joint events/conferences/ workshops and regional trainings on the smart city topics.

Sharing his thoughts on the centre, Prof. Finger Matthias – Swiss Post Chair at EPFL, said, “IGLUS has long been looking for a competent partner to put smart city concepts into practice, and we have found in GIFT City together with Nirma University. We look forward to learning from the concrete experiences so as to refine our thinking and approaches for the benefit of GIFT City, other smart cities in India and the world”.

Speaking about the initiative Dr. Anup K Singh -Director General Nirma University, said, “This initiative will greatly benefit all the institutes and particularly Nirma university. It will help in carrying out research in the field of sustainable cities and urban design framework for our faculty and students. There will be opportunities for short courses and carry out consultancy all over the world through a multidisciplinary team.”

The centre will focus on topics, such as sustainable built environment, innovative governance, management, finance, social and informal sector, transportation, infrastructure, real estate and town planning.

GIFT City – Gujarat International Finance Tec City Co Ltd (GIFTCL), a Government of Gujarat promoted company, is developing India’s first operational greenfield smart city in the name of Gift City, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. GIFT City is catering to the domestic & international financial sector along with residential, institutional facilities and allied activities. First of its kind; State of the Art infrastructure services are operationalized in the city. It is an internationally benchmarked Global Financial Hub to cater to the requirements of service industry with thrust on exports.

Planning, Architecture and Environment Department (PA&E) of GIFTCL is responsible for planning, regulating and assisting in operations of GIFT city area through independent urban development authority (GIFT UDA) assisted by strong team of experts from Urban Planning, Urban Design, GIS application, Environmental Sustainability, Infrastructure Planning, Transportation Planning and Architects.

IGLUS- EPFL – Innovative Governance of Large Urban System (IGLUS), is an action research platform of École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland with an Executive Master’s Program, periodical publications, and massive open online courses (MOOCs). It aims at training city mangers in matter of Urban Infrastructure Governance by way of unique inter disciplinary approach. Its main goal is to increase efficiency, resilient and sustainability of Urban Systems. It is done by way of two-week action learning module in various cities across the world. IGLUS is an initiative of EPFL, Switzerland which is consistently ranking among the world’s top 20 universities in Engineering and Technologies.

Institute of Architecture and Planning, Nirma University – The Institute of Architecture and Planning, Nirma University, is an upcoming Institute paving the way for young architects and planners for a professional career. Nirma University is a NAAC graded-A, highest

ranked university in Gujarat and has many disciplines. Besides Architecture and Planning, University offers various other disciplines i.e. all branches of engineering, management, law, pharmacy, science, commerce, and department of design. Institute of Architecture and Planning, Nirma University has a course curriculum which assures robust foundation to the students who become future professionals in the fields of architecture and planning. To enhance research and enrich its educational programmes, the Institute has several MoU’s with leading national and international institutes/universities. The Institute regularly organises expert lectures, workshops and events related to architecture and planning and allied fields. The Institute has resourceful urban experts.

