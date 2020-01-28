ZEE5, India’s largest ConTech brand today, amidst the presence of Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India announced an exclusive partnership with Eduauraa, a premier digital learning platform.

After reimagining the content landscape for Indian OTT consumers and entertaining millions of individuals with an array of bespoke content across 100+ originals, movies, news and its brand-new gamiﬁcation oﬀering all on one single platform, ZEE5 today, via this partnership, has taken a strong step forward in creating purposeful content for its viewers across the Nation.

The partnership was launched at an event in Delhi, which was graced by the presence of Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India, and Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Mr. Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India and Ms. Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Eduauraa.

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Minister of Human Resource Development, during his keynote said, “My congratulations to ZEE5 and Eduauraa for showing great foresight in bringing education to a streaming platform. I am sure that the digital transformation of education will provide easy access to content and democratize education for masses. It should be our endeavour to see more innovation in the learning ecosystem that will allow each child to discover his strengths and abilities and fulfil his dreams in a digital world!”

India has the world’s largest school going population between the age bracket of 6-17 with over 310 million students. Over 55% of Indian students take tuitions, and on an average 11-12% of a parent’s income goes on a single child’s education. The cost of education has risen from Rs.55,000 to Rs.1,25,000 over the past decade, an increase of over 150%. Despite spending a huge portion of their earnings, parents have no control over the quality of education their children get. Access to e-learning platforms in India remains prohibitively expensive ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs.2 lakhs/year.

When 85% of India earns below 8 lakhs a year, how can India aﬀord this?

ZEE5 and Eduauraa join hands to democratize education by giving world class quality education content at an affordable price, empowering over 310 million students.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. commented, “Education is the most important pillar of any economy. If the education of this Country can be revolutionized, then every individual can be empowered to improve their standard of living, thus having a trickle up eﬀect and in turn positively impacting the development of our Country. ZEE5’s initiative with Eduauraa is our ﬁrst step towards giving back to our extended family by delivering purposeful content at an affordable price.”

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “Our larger vision at ZEE5, is to be able to build a rich repository of purposeful content across genres that makes a ZEE5 subscription an investment for an individual to enjoy content viewing anytime, anywhere. With Eduauraa on board, we want to create purposeful content and address the educational needs of the young students across the Country. Quality education should be accessible to one and all, irrespective of age, gender, ﬁnancial capabilities, and their place of stay. In most cities, a signiﬁcant amount of household income is today spent on private coaching, irrespective of the child’s grade. Eduauraa coming on board with ZEE5 will help us strengthen our education content portfolio. With our wide reach across the Country including metros, Tier 2 cities, Tier 3 towns and villages, we hope to provide quality education to children in an engaging way at no extra cost.”

The partnership will transform the traditional learning system and provide students of class 6th to 12th standard across diﬀerent boards including ICSE, CBSE and seven state boards (Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu), in English and Hindi. Concept based learning as per Board wise syllabus will be delivered through interactive video lectures using innovative and interactive methods that explain each and every topic or concept.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Eduauraa commented, “Having studied at great institutions, I realised that India can be transformed if superior quality education can reach every child. The challenge was that world class education was expensive and only the rich could aﬀord it. We believe technology could be used as an enabler to eliminate all barriers and transform the way education is consumed. In ZEE5 we found a partner with a similar vision. With a philosophy of empowering children and playing catalysts to equal opportunities, Eduauraa was created with a vision to democratize education by using technology, making premiere quality education reach every corner of India at an aﬀordable price.”

ZEE5 has aggressively invested in onboarding best-in-class technology partners who could help deliver a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience for consumers to watch content on any device, anytime. With Eduauraa coming on board, ZEE5 will continue to invest further in technology to better the overall consumer journey onto the platform by making the app user friendly and intuitive.

ZEE5 subscribers would be able to conveniently access Eduauraa through an in-app integration. As part of the introductory offering, ZEE5 will offer Eduauraa free for six months for new users who would subscribe to the annual pack and register themselves on or before March 31st, 2020. Eduauraa on ZEE5 would be available in Hindi and English – the only educational app at this price point to make language options available for the viewer.

Some of the segment leading features would include multiple options to learn and excel such as interactive animation videos, e-books, and practice test papers, English learning segment which is valuable for people across all age groups, content to prepare for competitive exams such as civil services, banking and railways, team of IIT’s, IIM’s and other Professors who are responsible for the quality check of the content, and Eduauraa Proﬁciency Quotient, Eduauraa Assistant, virtual classroom and mentor service.

About Eduauraa:

Eduauraa provides quality content with a bespoke approach for students of class 6th to 12th. The content is made for all 8 subjects – Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, History, Economics and Civics. It covers 9 diﬀerent boards, including ICSE, CBSE and seven state boards (Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu). The content is speciﬁcally designed according to every board, so that every student can be focused on their schoolwork and the amount of information being taught to them is exactly in line with their syllabus. A team of Teachers, Subject Matter Experts, Visualizers, Animators, Editors and Directors help create an inclusive and an engaging learning experience. The lesson plans consist of video lectures that showcase 2D/3D & alpha animations, images and real-life stories for students to understand the concepts well. There are eBooks that are like revision guides that focus on important deﬁnitions, diagrams & learning objectives. Additionally, mind maps are provided that give a diagrammatical representation for the student to summarize and revise the entire chapter. In house teachers prepare specially curated objective & subjective test papers to ensure the student is thoroughly prepared.

Eduauraa’s content – videos, eBooks, mind maps and test-papers are crafted in both English and Hindi.

Additionally, Eduauraa hosts features such as:

Team of teachers from India’s top schools who are responsible for the quality-check of the content created, and a team of visualizers who ensure the product is alluring to the eye for students.

An easy to use UIUX and in app features like never such as – Eduauraa Proﬁciency Quotient to analyse a student’s progress, Eduauraa Assistant for easy study scheduling, virtual classroom so peers can study together.

Website: http://eduauraa.com/

About About ZEE5:

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 80+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 oﬀers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.