Uniplatform Tech, a technology enabled B2B lead multiplier platform that runs a real estate SaaS platform called MultiplyMyLeads.com has raised an undisclosed amount from Frontline Strategy Funds, SucSEED Venture Partners LLP and other investors. The funds raised will be utilized for the expansion in New Delhi.

Rohit Manghnani (MBA from FMS), Amit K Jaiswal (B. Tech from IIT Kanpur) & Iccha Manghnani (PGDBA from XLRI) started Uniplatform Tech in 2015 to focus on scalable technology that can dramatically alter the way traditional real estate sales are conducted

According to Atim Kabra, Managing Partner at Frontline Strategy Funds, “The face of the real estate sector in India is evolving dramatically with technology transforming it’s every facet. The move towards online market places will accelerate as digital marketing integrates deeply with the traditional network marketing”.

“Uniplatform Tech’s ability to provide technology enabled real estate sales engine will be critical in transforming the real estate industry roadmap”.

“Over the last two years, UniPlatform Tech has been seeing high growth in user traction to emerge as the platform with the highs number of real estate B2B participants in the pilot city. And that too with profitable units economics.. With this new investment from our investors, we aim to increase the size of our team and do a pan India roll-out,” said Rohit Manghnani, Founder of Uniplatform Tech.

MultiplyMyLeads.com solves the pain point of lack of a single platform for real estate property brokers, property developers and builders to connect to customers on multiple websites and social media channels through its broker facing online platform. Unique leads from multiple sources such as real estate websites, offline sources, social platforms are aggregated, collated, updated in a smart CRM with intuitive features of Truecaller. It is currently operational in Hyderabad and looking to be soon launched in Delhi. The Platform is accessible both on website and on Android app. The platform beings 15,000 unique customers every month to its 5000+ Active Brokers. It has a unique ML & AI based WhatsApp integration because of which it would also power Facebook Marketplaces in the near future.

Uniplatform Tech also runs LoanAlexa.com where an in house tele-calling team reaches out to the existing customers and assesses their requirements for Home Loan, LAP, BL or Personal Loan. LoanAlexa.com offer home loans and it has partnership with 42 Banks/HFCs. Loans can be provided for properties with deviations on LoanAlexa and also to borrowers with all kinds of profiles. It offers 392 unique products in the space. Uniplatform also powers content on Dainik Bhaskar group owned HomeOnline.com and other similar websites.

About Frontline Strategy Funds

Frontline Strategy Funds is a Private Equity platform providing growth capital and expertise to businesses primarily focused on India and South East Asia. Incorporated in Mauritius in 2000, Frontline Strategy Funds group serves as an accelerator that fuels growth oriented companies. FSF focuses on Pre Series A growth companies.

Tejas Networks, Simbus Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, CBay Systems, Third Wave Power, Versafleet, Uber Diagnostics are/have been a part of Frontline Strategy Funds’ portfolio. FSF also holds a stake in 2Point2 Capital.

