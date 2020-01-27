OPPO, Chinese smartphone brand has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad to promote collaborative research in the field of science and emerging technologies,a press release from the mobile phone maker said on Monday.

The MoU which was signed on January 13, will facilitate exchange of ideas and carry out state-of-the-art research in the development of advanced and emerging technologies.

It envisages joint research and development for multiple projects over a period of two years for the

development of new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas, the release said.

The partnership is aimed at developing solutions and bridging the gap between academic excellence and business requirements and help create an industry-ready workforce, it added. PIT GDK

