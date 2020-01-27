One Electric today announced the launch of their high-speed Electric Motorcycle KRIDN(Sanskrit meaning To Play pronounced Kree ndash; Done).

Developing this motorcycle for the past 2 years the One Electric; team has designed and manufactured it specifically for the demanding Indian Road conditions.

We have partnered with Leading Manufacturers for best quality components like tyres suspension lighting system and seat. This ensures that the ride quality functionality and durability of our Bike matches any 125cc Motorcycle on Indian roadssaid Abhijeet Shah COO of One Electric;.

This motorcycle has a top speed of 90 Kmph a certified range of 120 Km per charge and will be a comfortable city commuter.

Our locally developed and manufactured heavy duty chassis is designed to match our electric drive train requirements and also to ensure long life on tough road conditions.The battery motor and controller are also designed to provide high power and speed along with ample range for city commute said Gaurav Uppal CEO of One Electric;. Besides the chassis the fuel tank and the seat have been designed In-House by the One Electric; team with a patent pending for the design of the motorcycle.

Based in Noida Delhi NCR the One Electric; team includes EV businessmen and Engineers with extensive experience in EV drive trains Motorcycle manufacturing Electric 2-wheeler manufacturing and QC.

The motorcycle is planned to be launched in Delhi NCR by March 2020 followed by Pune Jaipur Hyderabad Bangalore and Chennai.

Detailed specifications along with pictures will be released shortly.

One Electric Motorcycles www.OneElectric.in

