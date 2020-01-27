Gurgaon-based start-up YOLO has raised $600,000 as seed funding by a VC Firm and a couple of Angel Investors. The funds raised round will be invested across territory expansion plans, technology and marketing strategies. The company’s primary focus is to expand this full-stack bus services across the Southern part of the country and aims to spread their wings across cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kerala and many more. YOLO has a fleet of 20+ buses till date.

YOLO is the next generation inter-city transportation network and mobility platform which provides comfortable, on-time, safe ride experience to their riders. YOLO can be booked through YOLO App, Redbus, Paytm, MakeMyTrip or through one of their agents / physical booths. YOLO bus has revamped the travelling phenomenon in India. Its unique services such as luxury coaches, comfort, pleasing designs, smart fleet & tech-friendly operations have taken the travel industry by storm.

Speaking about the funding, Shailesh Gupta, CEO & Founder, YOLO, said, “This fresh funding will help us work towards our vision. It will enable us to escalate a mobility platform that will help to bring in different forms of mobility solutions hyper-suited to the needs of cities and towns we plan to expand into, over the next few months.”

Mukul Shah, Founder & COO, YOLO further added, “We are exhilarated to extend our services to Southern part of India. We have done extensive market research on travelling in India and devised our plan to provide hassle-free travel experience to our patrons. This has been a very learning and exciting journey for us so far and we are ready to live the dream”.

According to Danish Chopra, CTO and Founder, YOLO, “We are planning to ameliorate the services at YOLO by integrating operations and technology in the system. We are also strategizing to bring on more dynamic routes on board, ensuring the travel industry becomes preferable and convenient”.

The whole idea of YOLO was born out of a myriad of self-travel experiences where the founders; Shailesh and Mukul witnessed travellers struggling with washrooms and other accommodations in the bus. They found that there was a major disconnect between what existing bus operators deliver and what travellers needed. The challenges which common people were going through during the bus journey awakened them to decide and start a premium bus line with the best amenities, par at market price. Hence keeping in mind, the present bus transport in India especially overnight journeys which have always been a gruelling, unsafe, unhygienic, untimely experience for travellers, YOLO came into existence.

YOLO is primarily focusing on providing services and amenities to the travellers by addressing all these issues, YOLO Bus is giving its travellers a reminiscent of flight level experience with personalised bus captains, welcome kits to all passengers, high-speed Wi-Fi, hygienic washrooms, finger-licking F&B, USB charging points, movies and infotainment. Apart from this, YOLO also provides some remarkable amenities such as a special kit for babies/ pregnant women, emergency SOS button inside the bus and special safety measures for women.

YOLO also endeavours to promote community travel and harmony by celebrating all Indian festivals and Pongal, Makarsankranti, Lohri and Christmas were celebrated with the passengers of YOLO. YOLO is also India’s first Fit Bus, also known as ‘Yogawali.’ At YOLO, the Yoga instructors conduct a seat yoga session before commencing each journey, thus ensuring the fitness and health of every passenger. It also has air purifier to maintain fresh air and oxygen level in the bus.

About YOLO:

Yolo Bus is an Intercity Full-Stack Bus Service. It has covered more than 800,000 km with more than 50,000 happy customers. The company was founded by Shailesh Gupta and Mukul Shah in August 2019 and since then, they have been growing at blitz scale speed.

