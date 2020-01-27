IIIT-Hyderabad has decided to take positive steps to improve the gender ratio among its undergraduate students. Towards this goal, the institute has set a target of 25% representation of girls among students admitted to the 4-year BTech program through the JEE mode of admission for 2020-2021. Several measures are being taken to facilitate this, including:

Introduction of scholarships, fellowships, and partial waiver of tuition for girl students;

Partial/full waiver of application fee; and

Establishment of a diversity pool of seats for the JEE mode of admission.

Events will also be organized at various points in the admission season to publicise what the institute offers in terms of academics, extra-curricular activities, scholarship opportunities, and residential facilities.

Deadline for applications is May 19, 2020.

For more details visit:

https://www.iiit.ac.in/admissions/undergraduate/

About IIIT-Hyderabad:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

