Digital transactions grew by 338% from 2018 (Jan-Dec) to 2019 (Jan-Dec)

UPI registered a massive growth of 885% from 2018 (Jan – Dec) to 2019 (Jan – Dec)

Razorpay the leading full-stack financial services company recently launched the fourth edition of The Era of Rising Fintech; report. The report provides an in-depth study of a rapidly evolving FinTech ecosystem in India. It analyses the patterns of digital transactions and the impact of industry innovations such as UPI which are harnessing this digitally inclusive economy.

Here are some interesting insights about how India has fared in the adoption of digital payments. All the findings in this report are based on transactions held on the Razorpay platform from January 2018 to December 2019.

India (2018-2019)

In 2019 (Top cities) Bangalore was the most digitised city (23.31%) whereas Delhi climbed up the ladder to the second spot (10.44%) followed by Hyderabad (7.61%). (2018: Bangalore 29.26% Hyderabad 9.02% and Delhi 8.36%)

In 2019 (Top states) Karnataka saw the highest adoption of digital payments (26.64%) followed by Maharashtra (15.92%) and Delhi NCR (13.01%)

While the usage of Cards (46%) and Netbanking (11%) saw a decline in 2019 down from 56% and 23% for cards and Netbanking respectively in 2018 UPI (38%) went up from 17% in 2018

Amazon Pay was the most prefered wallet among consumers (33%) followed by Ola Money (17%) in 2019

The top 3 sectors in digital payment adoption for 2019 were Food Beverage (26%) Financial Services (12.5%) and Transportation (8%). (2018: Food Beverage – 34% Tours Travel – 19% Utilities – 9%)

Among UPI apps Google Pay contributed 59% PhonePe contributed 26% followed by Paytm (7%) and BHIM (6%) in digital transactions in 2019. (2018: Google Pay – 48% BHIM – 27% PhonePe – 15% Paytm – 4%)

Harshil Mathur CEO Co-founder of Razorpay said A growth of 338% in digital payments in a year (2018-19) is massive. It the highest we;ve seen so far in the country. Among other factors that led to this exponential growth it was UPI which rose in prominence dominating other modes of transactions. For the first time in the history of digital payments we saw UPI overtaking cards. UPI has become the preferred choice not only for P2P (peer-to-peer) payments but also for P2M (peer-to-merchants) payments.

He added In 2020 trust will be bigger than convenience in digital payments. From banks to fintechs and government bodies to payment networks all these forces will need to collaborate to build unique solutions aligned to amplifying customer trust so that together we can make India the most exciting digital payments laboratory in the world.

In the last six months Razorpay has been expanding its horizons in payments and banking and solving new challenges for ambitious businesses wanting to disrupt the Indian economy. In line with its neobanking strategy Razorpay launched Current Accounts to support standard banking features like Debit Cards Cash transfers FD RD and other treasury offerings and Corporate Credit Cards to solve challenges around access to credit short term credit reconciliation expense filing therefore helping businesses lead a healthy financial life. The company also acquired Opfin a Payroll and HR Management Software company to solve for seamless automation of a business entire payroll process. With a 500% growth in 2019 Razorpay expects a 4x growth in its volumes by the end of the next fiscal year.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited

Razorpay the leading full-stack financial services company helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Established in 2014 the company provides technology payment solutions to over 800000 businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley largest tech accelerator Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global Matrix Partners Y Combinator Sequoia India Ribbit Capital and MasterCard have invested a total of $106.5 million through Series A B and C funding. Around 33 angel investors have invested in Razorpay mission to simplify payments. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24×7 support one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences.

