Ride hailing platform Ola has named former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy as its senior vice president corporate affairs.

“Sanjiv will be responsible for building deep relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders and in closely engaging and working with them as a business,” Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to the employees.

“Consequently, all our regional corporate affairs and law enforcement leads will report to him,” he wrote. An Ola spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance. In his previous role, he was working with Flipkart, leading its government relations and corporate affairs mandate.

He has also worked with Tata Communications, Emaar MGF Land Ltd and Freightwinds and Travels Ltd, among other companies. PTI SR

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.