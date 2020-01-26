Eyeing HNIs, businessmen and young entrepreneurs from India and other countries, a diversified group has launched a new venture to help people get residency status, set up their companies and make real estate investments in Switzerland.

The new venture, IDDI Investments, will also help people in identifying their target investments, including in distressed companies in their areas of interest and sectors like renewable energy, pharma, biotechnology and information technology.

Launching the new venture during the World Economic Forum 2020 week in this Swiss ski resort town, IDDI Investments’ parent firm Switzerland For You SA’s Founder and CEO Himanshu said India, China, Russia and Middle East will be among the key target countries and the company will soon launch country-specific campaigns and roadshows there.

Switzerland has always been like a dream destination for Indians, including due to several Bollywood movies having been shot here, and the company’s market research has shown that many would want to come for this Alpine country’s top-end lifestyle and innovation-friendly business environment, he added.

He said these countries have a large number of HNIs looking to invest in Switzerland and many of them would even want to shift to this country and the new venture is aimed at helping them with a 360-degree consultancy approach.

The young Indian-origin entrepreneur, whose group is into several businesses including trading, hospitality and food, said India and other target countries also have a large base of young entrepreneurs who are interested setting up their businesses in a place like Switzerland given its status as innovation capital of the world.

One of the key areas of focus would be helping people get Swiss residency under the applicable Swiss laws by providing them a complete relocation solution.

It will also help the clients with legal, contractual and banking services, said 44-year old Himanshu, who goes only by his first name.

He said further details, including about the fee structures, would be announced in the country-specific campaigns to be launched soon.

“The World Economic Forum week in Davos is the perfect occasion to launch such a venture as it attracts a large number of business leaders as well as young entrepreneurs from various countries and we plan to expand our engagements here with an exclusive experience arena from the next year,” he said. PTI BJ

