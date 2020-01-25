TVS bike

TVS Motor Company on Saturday said it has forayed into electric segment with the launch of an e-scooter, priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road in the city).

Equipped with 4.4 kw electric motor, the TVS iQube Electric can achieve a top speed of 78 kmph with a range of 75 kms in one full charge.

The scooter can accelerate from of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.


The model also comes with TVS SmartXonnect platform which encompasses multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge navigation, among others.

“As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio,” TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

The electric scooter was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Transport Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, along with Srinivasan. PTI MSS

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.


RELATED READING  Huddle, growX partner to bring India’s 1st Acceleration program for Electric Vehicle Startups

Venture Garage Conducts 4th Leg of “Find Your Investor” Programme in Pune Supported by Kotak Mahindra Bank

Previous article

India’s 1st Super Fab Lab Inaugurated by Kerala CM

Next article

Comments

Comments are closed.

You may also like