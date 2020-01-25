Blackhawk Network, a global branded payments provider, on Friday said it has set up a development centre in Bengaluru and plans to hire about 200 people this year.

The Strategic Development Centre will play a critical role in driving Blackhawk’s innovation in technology in the branded payments space, Blackhawk Network Chief Technology Officer Harel Kodesh said.

“The region’s deep talent pool coupled with its proximity to customers and partners made it the perfect location for our new Strategic Development Centre. We are excited to expand our presence in India and look forward to the Centre’s contribution as we shape the future of global branded payments,” Kodesh added.

“The centre will focus on delivering product roadmaps across various areas of emerging payments as well as driving the innovation of Blackhawk’s products and solutions in the mobile payments space,” Kodesh said.

Leila Pourhashemi, VP Technology Business Operations at Blackhawk Network, said the company plans to hire 200 people this year. PTI SR

