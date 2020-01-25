French Audio Brand ZOOOK a pioneer in innovative consumer technology products marks its entry into the smart home automation segment with the launch of ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100. The Wi-Fi CCTV camera is built to provide all-round surveillance with 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt capabilities with 4x digital zoom. The ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100 is a full HD 2MP camera sporting SD card storage upto 128 GB. The camera can be enabled through Wi-Fi as well as Lan and various features can be controlled via a smartphone.

The device can be connected with Amazon Alexa and users can also operate ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100 with voice commands. Leveraging AI capabilities the camera-equipped to capture and send alert basis motion detection. ZOOOK is planning to launch multiple devices catering to the IoT Smart Home Automation Segment in the coming months.

The Security Alarm feature in the camera works in sync with motion detection and the loud alarm is blared obstructing unwelcoming activities. ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100 has been designed for powerful in-house monitoring abilities. Its users can avail the benefits of this device with or without their absence for multiple scenarios such as staying updated with whereabouts of the pet monitoring elderly parents service staff children infants and many other scenarios. ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100 is also useful in capturing pleasant moments which the users can cherish for life.

The in-built microphone and speaker in the device enable two-way communication (i.e.) the user can listen as well as communicate via camera. Other notable features of the Cam are cloud storage facility and 4x digital zoom capability to enlarge the images as per requirement and night vision feature to capture video during night time with crystal clarity. Also the camera is equipped with ultra-compressed recording which allows the users to store 10 days backup in only 32 GB micro SD card in advanced mode. The camera however can support upto 128 GB storage. The product also provides 7 types of notification ringtones along with vibration option which can work without Router with Cameras Wi-Fi – for local usage.

On the launch of ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100Mr. Achin Gupta Country Head – India at ZOOOKsaid The smart home device market in India is growing exponentially and is slated to reach at US$2318m by 2024. We are delighted to expand our product line and embrace the emerging category. ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100 is the first product developed under this category and similar to the other products by ZOOOK we promise to deliver innovative smart devices to our consumers at a reasonable cost.

ZOOOKs ability to offer best-in-class products alongside the timeless design concepts will further allow the company to hit the sweet spot in the burgeoning market of smart home and IOT based devices. For now you can grab a ZOOOK Eagle Cam 100 at Rs. 2599/- on Amazon.You can log on to www.amazon.in/Zoook-1920x1080P-Wireless-Security-Detection/dp/B082Q1TN7P to buy one.

About ZOOOK

ZOOOK was conceptualized in the early 2000s in France. ZOOOK India came into existence in 2014 with a vision that life is too short to be boring. They are game-changers in the world of technology and have the power to give any personal space an instant makeover. They are already on their way to break stereotypes open doors and explore the fantastic. The company has a strong brand presence across online and offline trade channels – retail stores direct dealer channels and e-commerce websites across the world.

