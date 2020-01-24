Samsung India President HC Hong has moved to a new role and will lead Latin America operations of the company.

The company, whose India revenues stand at over USD 10 billion, is likely to announce Hong’s successor in the next 1-2 weeks, according to sources.

Hong had been spearheading the India operations for the last five years.

“After five wonderful years as President and CEO, I am moving to a new assignment at Samsung…It’s been my great privilege to work so closely with you and grow together. During the last five years, we have delighted our consumers and added tremendous value to our business,” he said in a note to channel partners.

Emails sent to Samsung did not elicit a response.

Hong has played a key role in the company’s ‘Make for India’ initiative that is focused on consumer-centric innovations in the country.

Under his leadership, Samsung set up its largest mobile manufacturing factory in Noida. The plant, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, is expected to reach a capacity of 120 million mobile phones annually this year.

In Bengaluru, the company unveiled Samsung Opera House, the world’s largest mobile experience centre.

“Thank you for your support in every step of that journey — from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for India’ and ‘Make for the World,” Hong said in the letter.

Hong had started his career with Samsung Electronics in 1987 and has held leadership roles across different countries. PTI SR

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.