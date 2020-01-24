Employees who felt they had significant growth (79% happy) in their organization were much happier than the employees who thought they had only moderate growth (57% happy), And of course, employees who responded that they had no growth (16% happy) were very unhappy.

From December 9th to 31st 2019, Blind, a community where more than 3.2 million verified professionals communicate anonymously online, surveyed a total of 10,129 users and asked the following questions:

Q1. In 2019, how much growth do you think you had while working at your organization?

Significant Growth

Moderate Growth

No Growth

Q2. Are you happy at your current workplace?

Yes

No

Blind received survey responses from a total of 10,129 users. In order to rank companies, Blind gave each company a personal growth score by giving more weight to “significant growth” over “moderate growth” and for “no growth,” a score of 0.

Key Takeaways

Bloomberg, JUUL, Cruise Automation, Facebook, and Spotify ranked top 5 on our list, where employees thought they had the most growth in 2019 — followed by Wayfair, Google, Lyft, Walmart, and Uber.

Not surprisingly, employees who felt they had significant growth (79% happy) in their organization were much happier than the employees who thought they had only moderate growth (57% happy), And of course, employees who responded that they had no growth (16% happy) were very unhappy.

Companies with the Happiest Employees: % of employees that responded happy

Company Happy Netflix 85.71% Bloomberg 74.07% ServiceNow 71.43% Google 66.88% Tesla Motors 65.00% PayPal 64.00% Pinterest 63.64% Facebook 63.25% Lyft 61.54% LinkedIn 60.87% Spotify 59.09% T-Mobile 57.14% VMware 55.56% Indeed.com 55.00% Cisco 54.55%

Companies with the Least Happy Employees: % of employees that responded not happy

Company Not Happy Nutanix 76.00% WeWork 70.45% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 69.23% Symantec 68.18% Visa 66.67% Qualcomm 66.67% Intuit 65.79% Oracle 63.75% Grab 63.33% eBay 63.16% NVIDIA 61.76% IBM 59.52% Expedia Group 59.22% Splunk 59.09% Twitter 55.56%

