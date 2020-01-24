Employees who felt they had significant growth (79% happy) in their organization were much happier than the employees who thought they had only moderate growth (57% happy), And of course, employees who responded that they had no growth (16% happy) were very unhappy.
From December 9th to 31st 2019, Blind, a community where more than 3.2 million verified professionals communicate anonymously online, surveyed a total of 10,129 users and asked the following questions:
Q1. In 2019, how much growth do you think you had while working at your organization?
- Significant Growth
- Moderate Growth
- No Growth
Q2. Are you happy at your current workplace?
- Yes
- No
Blind received survey responses from a total of 10,129 users. In order to rank companies, Blind gave each company a personal growth score by giving more weight to “significant growth” over “moderate growth” and for “no growth,” a score of 0.
Key Takeaways
- Bloomberg, JUUL, Cruise Automation, Facebook, and Spotify ranked top 5 on our list, where employees thought they had the most growth in 2019 — followed by Wayfair, Google, Lyft, Walmart, and Uber.
- Not surprisingly, employees who felt they had significant growth (79% happy) in their organization were much happier than the employees who thought they had only moderate growth (57% happy), And of course, employees who responded that they had no growth (16% happy) were very unhappy.
Companies with the Happiest Employees: % of employees that responded happy
|Company
|Happy
|Netflix
|85.71%
|Bloomberg
|74.07%
|ServiceNow
|71.43%
|66.88%
|Tesla Motors
|65.00%
|PayPal
|64.00%
|63.64%
|63.25%
|Lyft
|61.54%
|60.87%
|Spotify
|59.09%
|T-Mobile
|57.14%
|VMware
|55.56%
|Indeed.com
|55.00%
|Cisco
|54.55%
Companies with the Least Happy Employees: % of employees that responded not happy
|Company
|Not Happy
|Nutanix
|76.00%
|WeWork
|70.45%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|69.23%
|Symantec
|68.18%
|Visa
|66.67%
|Qualcomm
|66.67%
|Intuit
|65.79%
|Oracle
|63.75%
|Grab
|63.33%
|eBay
|63.16%
|NVIDIA
|61.76%
|IBM
|59.52%
|Expedia Group
|59.22%
|Splunk
|59.09%
|55.56%
