India Accelerator a seed-stage accelerator program today announced it has commenced Winter Cohort in association with Startup Buddy which is a one-stop shop offering end-to-end solutions of financial and startup advisory services. In its continued effort to strengthen the collaboration between start-ups and corporates IA has selected some buddying start-ups which will be part of such an exercise for the first time.

The selected start-ups in the cohort are – AS-Technolution GoTo Hypermine Ingenium Kachcha Chittha Lionise MSF MGM Tubbr TrialRoom Ubiqc Wardrobe and Wardo.Mona Singh Co-founder and Partner India Accelerator said It feels a great pleasure and honour to provide an additional welcoming platform to the start-ups.

This exclusive program will help IA Startups to move beyond the startup phase by equipping them with the knowledge tools and connections needed for their next stage of growth. We in association with Startup Buddy aim to provide start-ups with the opportunity to excel to no bounds. With our reach spanning all over the nation India Accelerator ecosystem provides entrepreneurs and organizations with the prospect to hone their skills.

Amit Singal CEO Startup Buddysaid I am excited with Partnership of Startup Buddy with India Accelerator for Winter Cohort. Joint efforts by two established Organisation in the field will give more power to the Program.

About India Accelerator

India Accelerator is a seed-stage accelerator program that offers four months of rigorous guidance funding mentoring business and technology services support and sources from mentors partners and investors. IA takes early stage technology-based start-ups and helps them rapidly build a sustainable business. What differentiates IA from other programs is their unrelenting focuses on growth on de-risking the assumptions on helping companies prioritize their customers and product. The philosophy is that if the customers and product are taken care of everything else will fall in place. It is the ONLY GAN partnered mentorship-driven program in India.

