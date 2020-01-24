The company is looking to launch its products in 6 new states in the next 18 months

Launches high performance Open well Submersibles, 4”/6” Borewell Submersibles and a significant range of single-phase domestic products at the onset, with a greater range to follow in the next two quarters.

In talks to partner with South Korean pump conglomerate, to enter the highly potential Hydro Pneumatic pressure booster segment

Coimbatore, India: January 24, 2020: Samudra, promoted by Agri-Pump business Veteran Shivan Ramachandran, former Joint MD of Texmo Industries, has announced today its foray into the domestic and agricultural pump space with the launch of a wide-ranging Domestic and Agricultural open-well and borewell submersibles, slow speed self-priming mini monoblocs and control panels.

Samudra headquartered in Singapore with manufacturing capabilities in Coimbatore has set a conservative target of Rs.12 Cr in the Maharashtra region alone in the first year of its launch. The state-of-the-art pumps will be manufactured at Samudra’s 18000 sq. ft highly specialised manufacturing and R & D facility located in Coimbatore. The products will be distributed through its dealer and sales network in all the states.

With another additional 35,000 Sq. ft production facility to be operational by April 2020, Samudra has already chalked out plans to enter 6 news states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab and aims to establish strong pan India presence by 2022. The comapny has announced foray in to the Maharashtra region with the launch of its products in Pune.

Spearheaded by Industry Veteran Shivan Ramachandran, Samudra aims to be a leading player in the hydraulics segment by offering top quality pumps and motors catered to varied needs. Having launched a whole range of hugely successful pumps in his previous venture, he was instrumental in the establishment of several new factories, spanning over 250,000 sq. ft of new manufacturing space.

He strongly believes in the importance of R&D, and constant innovation is the backbone of Samudra, having implemented the newest technologies in hydraulic design systems, introduction of 3D printing, lean manufacturing systems industry 4.0 tools and strategic JV with several global technology companies. By leveraging his deep insight into market dynamics, Shivan has chalked out a sure-shot growth strategy for Samudra keeping in tune with the market need.

Explaining the thinking behind Samudra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Shivan Ramachandran states, “Without a hands-on approach you cannot be successful in this business. Samudra believes in creating partnerships with its dealers, providing value to its customers and empowering its workforce to create the best in-class products; and an efficient after sales service experience to its customers. I believe this to be the winning formula for Samudra!’

With roots in industrial design and discrete manufacturing of pumps and motors, Samudra’s strength lies in its core management team that has over 250 years of combined technical and commercial experience in the field.

The self-funded start-up Samudra’s think tank strategized and decided to first launch its agricultural and domestic range to meet the needs of the farmer and the market with technology that ensures high pump efficiency, greatest flow rate and ease of installation and maintenance. This is in response to a good monsoon offtake in recent times, offering the perfect business opportunity for open-well submersibles in Maharashtra.

Samudra is in talks to partner with a South Korean conglomerate to enter the highly promising Hydro Pneumatic pressure booster segment, where it foresees tremendous growth over the next decade. The future is in infrastructure development and these pumps are a must, Shivan added.

According to market reports, India submersible pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023 offering the startup huge potential to grow. The Maharashtra domestic and agricultural pumps size market alone is estimated to be in the region of Rs.1000Cr.

India submersible water pumps market was valued at $ 565 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% and cross $ 1 billion by 2024. Moreover, the Government of India is focusing on improving the country’s agriculture sector by boosting investments into the sector. Also, swiftly growing industrial activities are further expected to positively influence India submersible water pumps in the coming years.

