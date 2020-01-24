Bharat Petroleum Corporation India leading fuel retailer has launched BPCL Startup Grand Slam Season#1; a Grand Challenge for startups in India. Under this challenge BPCL has publicized 6 problem statements across IoT Analytics AI-ML Asset Performance Management Mobility Solutions CRM etc. consisting BPCL business challenges and invited visionary and innovative startups in India to propose solutions for these problem statements.

Winner of each challenge statement shall be given a grant of Rs. 50 Lacs and also an opportunity to carry out the PoC (Proof of Concept) of the same with BPCL. BPCL also plans to release additional funds of up to Rs. 1.5 Cr to the winning startups if the proposed solution is scalable and required additional funds to do so.

Startups from can apply for BPCL Startup Grand Slam Season#1 on Startup India portal. The last date for applications is 2nd February 2020.Winners shall be selected through a two round process. Finalists shortlisted from the first round have to pitch their solutions in the final round to a jury panel consisting of eminent personalities from startup incubators accelerators VC firms other investors academia as well as experts from Oil Gas industry.

The Startup Grand Season#1 is being organized by BPCL under its Startup support initiative Ankur. Launched in 2016 with the aim to promote promising start-ups and nurture an eco-system conducive for innovations in the country BPCL Ankur initiative has supported 25 startups thus far with a cumulative grant funding of Rs. 25 Cr.

Realizing that although providing grants is really helpful Startups need more support beyond finance to find their footing and commercialize their products BPCL Ankur also offers

Collaboration and mentoring support for product development

Access to test facilities labs and business challenges to turn your ideas into fine products and solutions

Connect with partner eco-systems industry peers and many B2B customers to expand your business

Challenges campaigns networking events meet ups to build a thriving and connected startup eco-system

Along the way Startups supported by BPCL Ankur have developed many innovative products and solutions. Bandicoot – a robotic system developed by Genrobotic Innovations for manhole and sewer line cleaning aimed at the complete elimination of manual scavenging Inspection of underwater structures tanks through submersible robots by Planys technologies drone based inspection technique developed by Detect Technologies for refinery stack inspection aresome of these innovative solutions that are transforming their respective spheres of activity.

BPCL Ankur is turning a new leaf with Startup Grand Slam Season#1 expanding the outreach of the program and exploring innovative engagement models with startups to make positive impact on the overall Startup eco-system in the country.

~ Newsvoir

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.