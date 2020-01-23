The press release announces the launch of ShopX TV, India’s first retailer focused video platform. Launched to 1,75,000+ mobile and FMCG retailers across India, ShopX TV has three segments – Video, Play and Deals. The ‘Video’ segment features real life stories of retailers while the ‘Play’ segment hosts quizzes on different topics for retailers to play and win exciting rewards and prizes. The ShopX TV platform will help brands in engaging with retailers and marketing their products.

ShopX, a Retail Network Company, launched ShopX TV, India’s first retailer focused video platform which allows them to play, earn, learn and discover offers through the platform. ShopX TV was launched to 1,75,000+ mobile and FMCG retailers across India. The TV feature is integrated into the main ShopX app to allow for a seamless viewing experience for the retailers.

ShopX TV launched with three segments – Video, Play and Deals. The ‘Video’ segment features real life stories of retailers under the ‘My Shop, My Story’ section. Rich in video content, it allows for knowledge sharing. Brands affiliated with ShopX can use this segment as a marketing tool to showcase new products available to ShopX’s retail partners. ShopX TV allows new brands a unique way of marketing and distributing their products into a focused market thereby giving them high ROI. The ‘Play’ segment on ShopX TV hosts quizzes on different topics for retailers to play and win exciting rewards and prizes. Over the next few months ShopX plans to add many more new segments of content to ShopX TV.

On the launch of ShopX TV, Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, ShopX, said, “With the motive of enabling and empowering retailers to grow their business, on our platform, we are taking this step to provide them with access to more information on brands and products through a unique video led content format. Through ShopX TV, retailers on the platform can learn and earn along with access to entertainment in different formats. The ShopX TV platform will also help brands in marketing their products and engaging with retailers.”

About ShopX

ShopX (a brand owned and operated by “10i Commerce Services Private Limited”) is building an India-centric infrastructure for commerce for the “next 400 Million” people. It believes that the next wave of growth and market expansion for digital retail in India will come not from the traditional e-commerce model, but rather from a new “digital offline” model which has the potential to be around 20% of the $1.5Trillion consumption space by 2025.

In this model, ShopX is targeting to enable 1 Million Small Retailers as digital hubs for ordering, delivery, returns and customer service for 400 Million consumers. The model combines themes of aggregation of small businesses into a network, enabling B2B and B2B2C Commerce and Credit, backed by a scalable and sustainable business model, and technology led platform thinking.

