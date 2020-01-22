Reliance Capital on Tuesday said it has appointed Dhananjay Tiwari as its chief executive officer.

Tiwari has been appointed as an additional director of the company to hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It added that Tiwari has been appointed as the company’s chief executive officer with effect from January 21.

Tiwari, 51, has over 25 years of experience in financial service sector, including portfolio management, product risks, credit risk and enterprise risk management.

Tiwari is also an executive director of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd.

Prior to joining Reliance, he served as chief risk officer of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Ltd and senior vice-president with HDFC Bank Ltd, the filing said.

Before HDFC Bank, he has also worked with Kotak Mahindra Group, it added. PTI

