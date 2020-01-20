Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE)- a joint initiative of DSCI and Government of Telangana is inviting applications from companies and start-ups in cyber security & data privacy domain for its upcoming incubator and accelerator centre.

The first round of applications is closing soon. The program will kickstart in February at the upcoming CCoE campus in Hyderabad. Any individual or a team that has an idea or an existing solution in the field of cyber security and data privacy with a potential to become a scalable business model can apply. The applications will be evaluated by an experienced team of senior members from industry and government from across the country.

Speaking about the Incubation centre Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity centre of Excellence, Hyderabad said, “Start-ups are accepting the challenge of bringing newer ideas and scope in protecting enterprises from cyber attacks& protecting data. We would like to incubate such start-ups with innovative ideas in solving cyber and data threats to the present day enterprises and government establishments. These organizations will have access to our ecosystem and access our partnership network with global cyber security establishments to develop cutting edge products for the worldwide requirement. Looking forward to the participation of innovators in cyber security sphere!”

About Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CoE):

The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CoE) is a joint initiative of the Government of Telangana and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to accelerate the cybersecurity momentum and create a conducive cybersecurity ecosystem that nurtures innovation, entrepreneurship and capability building. CoE works with all industry organizations, government agencies, academia and R&D centers and user groups and collaborates with other industry bodies, incubators and accelerators to accomplish its mission. DSCI is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, set up by NASSCOM®, committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy. DSCI is the apex industry body for Cybersecurity in India.

