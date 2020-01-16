Gamerji, one of India’s most prominent e-sports tournament platforms has raised USD 400K from La Gajjar Group, an investment group based in Ahmedabad.

The investment has been utilized for building the technology, increasing operations and also for gaining users.

With the Indian online gaming industry slated to grow to $1 Billion by the year 2021. Gamerji is giving an opportunity to today’s casual gamers, who comprise of the majority of the market to leverage their skills and earn money through their e-sports platform.

Gamerji allows the new age gamers to compete, communicate, share content and win cash prizes by conducting more than 18 tournaments every day. It presently conducts tournaments for in-demand games such as PUBG, Clash Royale and Call of Duty. Gamerji is available as a mobile application, for both Android and IOS.

Launched in 2019, Gamerji was founded by Soham Thacker and Varun Gajjar. In just 4 months, Gamerji today already has over 120K gamers on their platform.

Speaking on the funding, Varun Gajjar, Co-Founder, Gamerji said “We plan to utilize the funds to make Gamerji the leading e-sports platform in India”

Soham Thacker, Co-Founder, Gamerji said “E-Sports is arguably the fastest growing industry in the world and India provides a perfect platform for virtual tournaments with an audience of more than 100 million gamers to offer”

About Gamerji

Gamerji is an e-sports tournament platform where there are daily matches conducted for games such as PUBG mobile, Clash Royale etc. Gamerji works with a vision to have a platform where gamers can compete, share content & win prizes.

With features such as group chat, leader board, videos & gaming profile, Gamerji aims to enhance the experience of gamers and provide them with a single platform to maintain their gaming stats. Founded by fellow gamers & young entrepreneurs, Gamerji is constantly working towards the growth of e-sports industry in India. www.gamerji.com

