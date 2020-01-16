Capital Quotient a fintech startup in inclusive financial wellness recently announced that it hasraised $0.6 Million towards product enhancement team building and customer acquisition withlead investment coming from a leading family office.

The transaction was guided end-to-endby ShiftAltCap a boutique early stage investment bankthat has built a robust connection with leading family offices and HNI wealth advisors.

Instead of focusing on just enabling specific types of investments via digital platforms CapitalQuotient provides an AI powered end-to-endsuite of functionality to millennials Early family/Mid-level professionals and aspiring retirees to manage their money/finances better and achieve end state financial goals early.

Sousthav Chakrabarty Co-founder and CEO at Capital Quotient says A lot many Fintechcompanies have emerged. However the services remain the same as older banks. Once a user isregistered there is a defined journey that every user experiences with very little intelligencehardly any customization and no focus on the impact they create in the financial lives of theirusers. Lastly there is very limited focus on the underserved masses ndash; The next 400 Mn Indians.At Capital Quotient our core product uses AI coupled with human moderation a combinationthat has delivered 2X better effectiveness in results to provide personalized financial planningfor millennials early family/mid-level professionals and aspiring retirees at scale. Onboarding976K+ users is testament to the trust end users have in our advisory.

Anurag Bhatnagar Co-founder and CEO at ShiftAltCap says When they approached usCapital Quotient was an online wealth management platform with the ability to gather 18 assetclasses and recommend holistically. It focused these products on HNIs and the retail clients ndash;that a base of 80 million people. The diagnosis seems right. However with taking a deeperlook at the industry and curating Capital Quotient business we saw an opportunity to solve thefinancial problem for a much larger 610 million base. With little tweaks in the system guidedby our domain expert network and creative solutions from some of our MNC connects (out of the industry thinking is a must in today fluid world) Capital Quotient pivoted to solving the above problem from a wealth management approach to that of financial inclusion (this includes not limiting to basic education and handholding digital execution and programs created to come out of a debt trap) and subsequently wealth management. The two parties firmly believe this creates a larger opportunity based on the sheer size of the clientele and availability of sufficient white space from a financial advisory inclusiveness perspective. We also see Capital Quotient growing over time as it continues to be the financial advisory platform of choice as their clientele work their way up the income value/net worth value chain.

As part of the recent fund raise Capital Quotient has also launched Siply a revolutionaryPayroll-deduction based App that makes it easy and seamless for company employees to investin Recurring Deposits Mutual Funds.

