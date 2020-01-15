StockEdge, a leading stock market data analytics company of India has today introduced their newest offering: the StockEdge Club – An online community built exclusively for stock market enthusiasts, traders and investors.

StockEdge Club is an extension of the StockEdge App, which has been India’s fastest-growing and highest rated stock market data analytics app over the past two years. It has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times on the Google Play and Apple Store. It has also received a 4.6 rating and highly positive reviews for its intuitive interface and unparalleled functionality which take personalized share market data analytics and research to the next level.

While revealing this platform, Mr Vivek Bajaj, Co Founder, StockEdge said “StockEdge Club is a revolutionary offering that will take the experience of participating in the market to the next level. It embodies our belief that continuous interaction and flow of information is crucial for achieving success in the stock markets. We have tried to make the interface of StockEdge Club as interactive as possible so that even market participants with limited knowledge of computers can use it easily”.

The StockEdge Club is the first of its kind in India. It seeks to democratize the flow of information to and from the market participants. It also features seamless integration with the StockEdge App, so that the users can benefit can be a triangular flow of information from the app, knowledge inputs from the team of its sister concern Elearnmarkets, and user-generated opinions and discussions.

Access to StockEdge Club will be made available to anyone interested in the markets. This will include the active stock market participants, mutual fund investors, distributors, brokers, fund managers and market enthusiasts can become a member. They will be able to follow and/or be followed by relevant stock market enthusiasts and the discussions will revolve around the stock markets. Focus is being given to make the platform clutter and spam-free so that the users can have the best experience possible.

Some features of the StockEdge Club:

The users can create interactive dashboards and customize them with information about stocks and topics that he or she may be interested in.

Easy access to trending topics and stocks being talked about, which in turn will help in identifying which stocks are currently hot in the market.

Ability to take part in stock market discussions and ideas through posts, comments or shares via images/charts, video, audio and documents (Pdf)

Access to Clubs where exclusive content, ideas and knowledge will be shared by the users as well as the team of Elearnmarkets.

Ability to search stock-specific discussions as well as posts made by a user.

Currently, access to StockEdge Club has been given to a closed group of users and soon the membership will be extended to other users as well.

