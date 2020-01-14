The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Punjab Right to Business Act 2020, aimed at facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The state cabinet also authorised Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to summon a two-day special session of state assembly on Thursday and Friday.

The proposed law will be brought in the two-day long special session of the Punjab Assembly starting on January 16, a government statement said here. The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, it added.

The Right to Business Act is aimed at easing regulatory burden on newly incorporated MSMEs by providing enabling provision of self-declaration and also exempting them from certain approvals and inspections for establishment and operations of MSMEs in the state.

“The MSMEs in the state will get a big relief from the tedious process of getting regulatory approvals before setting up of the units,” it said.

The Act would encompass various regulatory services, including sanction of building plans, issuance of completion/occupation certificate for buildings, registration of new trade license under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911 and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to summon the 10th Session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha as per the Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, for two days on January 16 and 17, the statement said.

It also gave go ahead for placing resolution to ratify the Constitutional (126th Amendment) Bill.

The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to extend the reservation for scheduled castes in Punjab for another ten years with effect from January 25, 2020. The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10 and by the Rajya Sabha on December 12.

The cabinet also approved enactment of the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, with the relevant Bill.

The ordinance was promulgated in order to bring certain amendments in Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for facilitation of taxpayers and promotion of ‘Ease of doing Business’.

The cabinet also decided to change the timing of the commencement of session to 11 am on Thursday from 10 am earlier with the speech of Governor.

On Friday, the session would begin at 10 am with obituary references, followed by presentation of a resolution to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019. The house would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on the same day, a government spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided to fill up as many as 3,186 posts of various cadres in teaching and non-teaching staff in schools which would entail financial implication of Rs 42 crore per annum. The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, the release stated.

During the meeting, the chief minister underlined the need for serious relook at the school curriculum from the point of making students job-ready.

Pointing out that vocational courses had been introduced for senior classes in various fields, such as hospitality and mobile phone repair, among others, he stressed on the importance of more thrust on vocational teaching.

The cabinet also approved the annual administrative report of the Civil Aviation department for the year 2018-19, the release said.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.