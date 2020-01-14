Reverie Language Technologies, leaders in comprehensive full-stack Indic language localization and user engagement solutions and NASSCOM will be co-hosting #RevHack, India’s first Indian language-based hackathon. On Saturday, January 18, over 200 participants will be battling it out to build solutions to drive “Language Equality on the Indian Internet.”

RevHack has drawn participation from experts and enthusiasts who aim to build multilingual tech solutions for Indic language first Indians. Themed around creating an ecosystem for solving problems in digital Indian language space, the participants will be using technology to build and deliver a functional prototype that solves the problems in Indic language content creation and localization. The participants will have access to Reverie’s language APIs – Speech-to-text, Text-to-speech, and Neural Machine Translation.

Vertical-wide API use cases–

API Industry Use cases Speech to Text ASR Banking Phone Banking, ATM cash withdrawal, Mobile finance Payment Apps Payment of utility bills, grocery shopping, buying train tickets etc. Health care Booking appointments, getting reminders, health monitors, personal assistant healthcare apps Transport Interactive kiosks, mobile apps, GPS devices Text-to-speech Accessibility Speech-enabled website, digital talking books, communication devices for speech-enabled people Banking and Finance Stock market notification, phone banking, mobile finance Entertainment Mobile Gaming, game consoles, set-top box, Smart TVs, smart toys Health care Dial-in pharmacy, medical devices, health monitors Learning e-learning, language learning, Mobile learning, simulation training Public safety Emergency alerts, PA systems Neural Machine Translation (NMT) Several Translation, Text-to-speech applications, ASR

India has a literacy rate of 69.1% and only .01% of Indic content is available on the internet for consumption. While there will be 536 million language first digital users in India by 2021, there still is a long way to go for achieving “Language Equality on the internet”. With the first edition of #RevHack we look forward to inspiring coders, developers, and the student community to create innovative Indic language technology-based solutions so that the internet can be truly accessible for all. Our regional language users can progress beyond browsing and India can realize the potential of the next 500 million users.”, comments Arvind Pani, CEO and Co-founder of Reverie Language Technologies.

About Reverie Language Technologies-

Reverie Language Technologies is the leader in Indian Language localization, offering state-of-the-art localization COTS products. Reverie’s market-proven AI platform provides end to end localization solutions in 11 Indian languages, catering to the needs of more than 90% of Indian internet users. Their products span across translation, transliteration, speech/voice recognition, and text-based solutions, enabling localization of all customer touchpoints like mobile/web banking, voice/chatbots for IVR solutions, customer communications, to name a few.

Reverie’s dialect-agnostic and powerful engagement speech/voice products understand regional accents and the bi-lingual nature of Indians, ensuring smoother & better customer engagement. As a part of Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings (RIIHL), Reverie continues to build on its vision of language equality on the internet.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.