Leading online education company, upGrad, has set up a placement cell to assist its learners with the best in class career counselling and job assistance across India and across all learning domains. Average salary hike for an upGrad learner increased to 57% in 2019, from being at 47% a year back.

The company’s software development program recorded the highest average at 66%, followed by Data Science at 58%, Product Management at 50% and Digital Marketing at 42%. The graduated learners, who were previously in profiles like Software Testing, Software Development, Traditional Marketing, Sales and Operations, etc. are now working with some of the leading companies like HDFC Life, Facebook, IBM, Uber, Zomato, and Microsoft amongst others.

upGrad placement assistance team helps its learners with industry mentorship and career services. Programs at upGrad increase the chances of their learners to earn up to 30 times the investment they are making at formal education. The placement cell has more than 100 vacancies across India and across all learning domains at any given point of time.

upGrad Co-founder and Managing Director, Mayank Kumar said, “In today’s dynamic economy, technology is the key focus and it is very important to adapt to lifelong learning in order to stay relevant and sought-after. Being a learner-centricity education company, it’s pertinent that we help our learners realize tangible outcomes at the end of the program. Keeping this in mind, we started our in-house placement support team which provides holistic placement services like resume building, interview preparation support, salary negotiation tips and more.

“As of today, we have more than 300 corporates who have hired from upGrad’s talent pool and we plan to add 50 new companies every quarter. Within a year of setting up the team, the outcomes have been terrific – the top 20% of the transitioned learners graduated with an average hike of 177%, which is way above any industry benchmark.”

Empowering professionals with the right skillsets and helping them transition towards a better career has always been the core mission for upGrad.

Founded in early 2015, upGrad offers online programs for working professionals. In a short span of around 5 years, upGrad on-boarded over 21.5K paid learners and impacted more than 370K individuals globally, making it India’s largest online higher-education company, basis gross revenue generated from the Indian market in FY18-19.

upGrad provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and MBA to college students, working-class and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Liverpool John Moores University and others. To further enhance the learning experience, a comprehensive ecosystem has been built which includes one-on-one mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, industry networking and most importantly expert career guidance providing learners holistic support to elevate their careers to the next level.

The company has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019. The company received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times and has made it to LinkedIn’s ‘Top 25 Startups’ two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

