In keeping with its commitment to support early- and growth-stage startups, Indian Angel Network, the largest horizontal early- and seed-stage platform in India, has recently signed an MoU with Caspian Debt. The collaboration will build on IAN’s multi-pronged approach to bolster growth prospects for budding startups on the back of capital investment and mentorship along with various growth-stage initiatives.

In addition to supplying capital support, the two entities will jointly conduct various educational events to improve awareness about various funding options and structures available to entrepreneurs and empower early-stage startups across the country. These include, workshops, seminars, open hours among other such events. As part of the MoU, the two parties will also be responsible for organizing knowledge exchange and cross referrals for the IAN and Caspian portfolio companies.

Speaking on the collaboration, Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder at IAN commented, “As we enter a brand-new decade, we are resolved to build on our past performance and support an even greater number of Indian startups. Currently, India is home to more than 30 unicorns. Through the concerted efforts of key industry players and the Government, India has the potential to ramp this number up to 50 within the next half-decade. Our partnership with Caspian Impact Investments is a step in this direction and we are quite delighted about it. Together, we aim to realize our shared vision of bolstering the Indian startup ecosystem by extending capital support, mentorship, and strategic guidance to early and growth stage enterprises.”

Avishek Gupta , Investment Director Caspian Debt, added, “ At Caspian Debt, our mission is to enable the growth of enterprises that work towards creating social and/or environmental impact, in a responsible, transparent and sustainable manner. We are delighted to partner with IAN which has done pioneering work in bringing equity capital to young start-ups. In partnership with the IAN, we hope to further Caspian Debt’s goal to ensure that no professionally managed start-up goes without debt funding required for scaling. We look forward to a great mutually rewarding partnership and positively influencing the start-up ecosystem of the country.”

Pioneering the concept of angel investment in India, IAN was established in 2006 with the prime focus on nurturing and mentoring next-generation entrepreneurs. A sector-agnostic network, IAN has funded start-ups across 17 sectors in India and abroad. Apart from its focus on empowering start-ups, the Network is also dedicated to shaping synergies with the investor community to supply greater weight to the entrepreneurial momentum in India. IAN’s partnership with Caspian Debt further underscores this aspect of its mission.

About Indian Angel Network

Indian Angel Network is India’s first and world’s largest business angel network with close to 500 members across the world, comprising the who’s who of successful entrepreneurs and dynamic CEOs. With investors from 11 countries, IAN’s presence spans 7 locations, which includes cities in India and the UK. The network is sector agnostic and has funded start-ups across 17 sectors in India and 7 other countries growing global footprint companies. With an excellent track record, IAN has been giving excellent cash exits year-on-year to its investor-members. Some of its marquee investee companies include WebEngage, Druva, Box8, Sapience Analytics, WOW Momos, Consure amongst many others.

Indian Angel Network has been a pioneer in the seed and early-stage investing. The network now also has SEBI registered VC Fund of ₹375 Crores. Together with IAN Angels & IAN Fund, the platform is the single largest platform for seed & early stage, where entrepreneurs can raise from Rs. 25 lakhs to Rs. 50 crores (with co-investors), thus making IAN the platform of choice!

About Caspian Debt

Caspian Debt offers custom debt to professionally managed small/mid-market companies and start-ups with ambition to grow in a responsible, transparent and sustainable manner. Caspian Debt has funded more than 130 companies pan-India that include both technology driven and brick & mortar businesses across a range of high impact sectors such as agri-business, cleantech, education & employability, healthcare, small business lending and delivery of essential services. Caspian Debt has the ability to offer a wide range of debt products which includes term loans, revolving facilities, invoice/order financing, quasi-equity and venture debt.

We are a company promoted by Caspian Advisors, a pioneering impact investing firm with the track record of supporting breakthrough companies and entrepreneurs across a range of high impact sectors. Caspian has led to the creation and growth of completely new category of financial institutions in India that include Microfinance Institutions, Affordable Housing Finance Companies and Affordable School Finance Companies.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.