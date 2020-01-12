Institutes awards for faculty members and students to enhance their participation in selection of EdTech companies

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) is excited to be a part of MHRD’s pioneering initiative NEAT (National Education Alliance for Technology) to encourage EdTech start-up culture amongst students in the country. The University looks forward to working with AICTE to implement MHRD’s vision of harnessing technology for better learning outcomes.

The initial selection of the EdTech companies for the NEAT initiative, was done in a very innovative way by crowd sourcing suggestions from faculty members and students across the country.

To encourage the scheme of MHRD, so that more faculty members and students come forward in the forthcoming selection of EdTech companies, NU will institute 5 awards of 50,000/- each for faculty members and 10 awards for students of Rs. 10,000/- each. The awards will be determined through a rigorous process and will be announced at an appropriate time.

Being the University of the Future with an emphasis on Innovation & Entrepreneurship with deep interest in Education Technology, NU has been laying emphasis in usage of Technologies right from inception in all areas of the University including academic operations, assessments & examinations and administration.

About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits four decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate-practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravalli hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities for all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers BTech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), 4-year Integrated MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance Banking & FinTech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media studies, Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated MSc (Computer Science), 5-year Integrated MTech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). In addition, NU also offers MBA, PhD programs and several Industry Sponsored Programs.

~ BusinessWire India

