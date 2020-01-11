The world is innovating from Indian and India is innovating for the world

Topmost policy think-tank of the country SKOCH Group In association with RIS (Research and Information System for Developing Countries), ICRIER and IDF today organized World’s first Public Policy Literature Fest (at 63rd SKOCH Summit). This is one of the largest gathering and meet of public policy authors, startup ecosystem, economists, think tanks, civil servants and experts on water issues, foreign trade, telecom, MSMEs, defence, digital and other sectors. SKOCH Public Policy LITFest is an endeavour to bring public policy literature to the forefront of public discourse and decision making.

Scheduled just ahead of the union budget the sessions were insightful of the roadmap of the Indian economy with engaging discussions among country’s renowned economists, think tanks and policy makers witnessed by an audience comprising of civil servants and aspirants.

Speaking on the massive startup innovations happening in the country, Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and Author of ‘Incredible India 2.0’ said, “India is seeing a tremendous startup movement. We have close to 35,000 young startups, almost 10,000 tech startups and they are doing some unique work. Startups such as Hello English, Embibe, Tricog etc. are some great innovation stories. Indian startups such as Biju, Oyo, Ola are now penetrating global markets. This has demonstrated that you create the right ecosystem and Indian startups will actually penetrate the world. This has happened because we in India have been able to build a unique system. We are the only country in the world with 1200 million biometric, 1200 million mobiles and 1200 million bank accounts. And this what we call the JAM trinity will enable a lot of unique transition to advanced economy in due course.”

“India’s data consumption today is more than the data consumption of US and China combined. We will provide size and scale of the data that the world has never seen before. This size and scale will enable us to use a lot of machine learning, AI to provide solutions to health and education which has never done before. In the next 15 years AI will contribute about 15.7 trillion $ to the global economy which is more than the output of USA and China put together. The world is innovating from Indian and India is innovating for the world. We have eased the patent to drive a massive amount of innovation. Today you can get a patent in the country just in 18 months, the way you get in the USA.”

The highest honour of SKOCH Awards – SKOCH Challenger Award was conferred to Dr. N C Saxena, Mentor to a generation of accomplished IAS Officers in the country, Author of ‘What Ails the IAS and Why It Fails to Deliver? for his valuable contribution towards the betterment of the country.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group (India’s topmost development think-tank) at the event said, “This is an opportune time to analyse the process of public policy designing when there are a lot of people who are questioning recent policy decisions. Public policy making must be a participative exercise, more participative the process the lesser the chances of pushback. All policy making must take into account felt-needs of the people. There has to be a mechanism to capture the felt needs of MSMEs, the topmost being access to easy credit. Initiatives such as GST based bill discounting window and independent window on TReDS are required. In our country we do not have enough data, but the data we have is also not correctly used in crafting public policy. Sanctity of data and statistics is of paramount importance. There is need to have a balanced data governance. Onus of explaining the nuances of a particular policy and its implications to all stakeholders lies on the policy crafters. Disruptive technologies and business models have to be taken into account while making policy, this creates a role for technologists and future designers in policy making. Health system for new India report by NITI Aayog is a very good example of how disruptions can be leveraged for India’s advantage.”

Eminent personalities such as, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chief Advisor, UNDP India; Mr. Alok Kumar, Adviser Health & Nutrition, NITI Aayog; Dr. Nagesh Kumar, Author, Director and Head of the South and South-West Asia (SSWA) Office of the United Nations; Mr. Shyamal Ghosh, Chairman, Telecom Export Promotion Council (TEPC); Dr. N C Saxena, Author of ‘What Ails the IAS and Why It Fails to Deliver?’; Mr. R Chandrashekhar, Author and Former Secretary, Government of India; Mr. Shyamal Ghosh, Chairman, Telecom Export Promotion Council (TEPC); Mr. Abhijit Das, Author, Head & Professor, Centre For WTO Studies among others participated and shared their insights at the summit.

About SKOCH Group

SKOCH Group is India’s topmost think-tank for socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997. Its research is accepted across political spectrum and is used for parliamentary replies as well as policy formulation. SKOCH Group specializes in action research that brings felt-need of the grassroots to the policy table.

It has published seven books thus far that are valued as recommended reading. The repertoire of services includes field interventions, consultancy, research reports, impact assessments, policy briefs, books, journals, workshops and conferences. SKOCH Group has instituted India’s highest independent civilian honours in the field of governance, finance, technology, economics and social sector.

