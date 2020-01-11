Techbooze Consultancy Services Private Limited a leading Business Development Consulting and Funding facilitator for Startups Enterprise announced on January 10 2020 that it raised Series A funding of $15 milllion led by Space Capital. Techbooze Consultancy Services has been in the market for over 4 years now and has been raising capital for over 22 startups within the last few years.

The company according to Founder CEO Mr. Subhashis Kar initiated this round of funding in order to expand its operations and raise the company valuation to over $300 million. The company anticipates this funding round to fuel its startup growth ambitions – with the ultimate goal of creating an ecosystem friendly for the growth of the startups. As of now Techbooze Consultancy Services facilitates investment rounds for both well-settled and newly emerging companies across the globe.

Evidently there are a lot of roadblocks for startups to raise funds in order to scale up. First of all there is a lack of information on whom to approach and second the pitch. Techbooze acts as a bridge between the startups and investors filling the information gap between the two entities.

Initially Techbooze Consultancy Services was a UK based firm where its operations were limited to investment procedures and education development sector. Mr. Subhashis joined the company as a production head and later when the company went undervalued he bought the naming rights since Techbooze had some brand recall and a strong network. He leveraged the network of investors and focused towards diverting the company focus from enterprises towards startups. Startups are more growth-hungry; they know very well that if they fail there no second chance – such is not the case with enterprise businesses; they always have backups.

Techbooze Consultancy Services facilitates 360 degree support for startup funding – starting right from understanding the current position of the company i.e. where do they fit in – seed round or angel; creating investment plans pitch decks go-to market strategy and a lot more. Techbooze also helps with development of DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) for architecture and construction projects in addition to consulting startups enterprise with their growth strategy.

The company runs an open investors; forum where it connects startups directly with 300-400 potential investors across the globe. According to Mr. Subhashis startups can submit their growth plans and other documents for review – as and when any investor expresses his interest he/she will reach out to Techbooze for more information. Soon after Techbooze consults those startups and helps them be on par with the investor expectations and helps the startups pitch to them and raise funds for their growth needs.

Evidently Techbooze Consultancy Services was limited to facilitating funding round for enterprises and publicly listed businesses – when Subhashis bought the trademark he leveraged the company existing connections and credibility to facilitate the funding rounds for growth-hungry startups. In the words of Mr. Subhashis Enterprises and publicly-listed firms have multiple ways to raise funds; but startups are genetically dependent on investors and Venture Capital firms during incubation phase. Being bootstrapped at start there little these startup founders can do to scale further when there is a lack of investor support.

Techbooze Consultancy Services Private Limited is an open forum and a service-based enterprise headquartered in India with operations across the globe. The company operates with a mission to improve the quality and standard of the Startup Ecosystem and provide Professional Services by creating a Forum based on Working with Trust.

