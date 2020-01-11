The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to encourage young entrepreneurs to start their business units and provide all facilities for strengthening the existing industry in the Union Territory, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has said.

“The administration is for sustainable development of all the sectors and we are hopeful that the industrial sector would attain new heights in coming years,” Dwivedi said while interacting with representatives of the Federation of Indian Industries (FII) and Bari Bari Brahmana Industries Association here on Friday.

He also said the administration is cognisant of the issues faced by industrialists and the same would be resolved in due course of time.

The commissioner secretary advised the successful entrepreneurs to share their success stories with youngsters as it will motivate them to start their own business units.

The two delegations, meanwhile, demanded reimbursement of 100 per cent CGST/SGST to existing units, units under substantial expansion as well as new units.

They further demanded reimbursement of 2 per cent on total intra-state turnover in case of existing and new investments, an official spokesman said, adding Dwivedi assured them that their genuine demands would be looked into.

