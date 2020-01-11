A biotechnology park and incubation centre will be set up in Rajasthan for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Centre and the state government, Union Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Renu Swaroop said on Friday.

The park and incubation centre will provide an opportunity to conduct research in the field of biotechnology and employment to the youth, she said.

Swaroop was addressing the State Biotech Cohort Meeting, which was attended by vice chancellors, directors and deans of all universities having biotechnology courses, representatives from institutes conducting research in biotechnology and start-ups associated with it.

Swaroop said the Centre will provide full support and assistance to promote biotechnology in Rajasthan.

The biotechnology park and incubation centre will be set up with the support of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

She said utility of biotechnology is increasing in every field, including health, agriculture and agriculture production, industry, edible food, among others. There is a need to promote biotechnology, and encouraging it will give pace to industrial development and research, she added.

Rajasthan Department of Science and Technology Secretary Mugdha Sinha said bio-informatics, biomedical engineering and nano medicine will be encouraged in the state.

The Rajasthan government recently launched Nirogi Rajasthan (Healthy Rajasthan) campaign and all possible assistance through bio-informatics will be provided to strengthen it, she added.

Biotechnology ecosystem and start-ups will be improved in the state with the help from Centre, she said. PTI AG

