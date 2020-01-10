In one of the fastest uptake of a new network technology in India, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling has already crossed one million users.

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) was the first mobile operator to introduce Voice over Wi-Fi in India. Following the extremely positive customer feedback, the company has accelerated the roll-out of its innovative service across the country.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is now available to Airtel mobile customers across India.

Also, the service can now be accessed by Airtel mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network, making their indoor service experience truly seamless.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling leverages cutting edge technology to enhance the indoor voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers. It uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network. This dramatically improves customer experience as customers can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi Calling and customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphone without the need for any additional calling App/ SIM.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO – Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted with the extremely positive customer response for Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. The technology has truly transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets. Airtel is also the first to make the service LIVE across India and our customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi.”

Here is how you can get started with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

Check device compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling* Now, go to Settings on your mobile phone and Switch On Wi-Fi Calling to get started Keep VoLTE switched on as well for a seamless experience

Airtel has been engaging with smartphone manufacturers to make all popular smartphone models compatible with the service. Over 100 smartphone models across 16 brands are now compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible smartphones

Brand Count Models Xiaomi 7 Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro & Redmi Y3 Samsung 14 Galaxy J6, A10s, On6, M30s, S10, S10+, S10e,M20, Note 10, Note 9, Note 10+, M30, A30s, A50S OnePlus 6 One Plus 7, One Plus 7T, One Plus 7Pro, One Plus 7T Pro, One Plus 6, One Plus 6T Apple 28 iPhone models starting 6s and above (including all Variations of different models) Vivo 2 V15 Pro, Y17 Tecno 10 Phantom 9, Spark Go Plus, Spark Go, Spark Air, Spark 4 (KC2), Spark 4-KC2J, Camon Ace 2, Camon Ace 2X, Camon12 Air, Spark Power SPICE 2 Spice F311, Spice M5353 ITEL 1 A46 INFINIX 9 Hot 8, S5 Lite , S5, Note 4, Smart 2, Note 5, S4, Smart 3, Hot 7 Mobiistar 6 C1, C1 Lite, C1 Shine, C2, E1 Selfie, X1 Notch CoolPad 5 Cool 3, Cool 5, Note 5, Mega 5C, Note 5 Lite Gionee 2 F205 Pro, F103 Pro Asus 2 Zen Phone Pro, Zen Pro Max Micromax 3 Infinity N12, N11, B5 Xolo 1 XOLO ZX Panasonic 4 P100, Eluguray 700, P95, P85 NXT Total 102

For more details, log on to airtel.in/wifi-calling

*This update is provided by handset manufacturer. Check with handset brand if you cannot find this upgrade.

