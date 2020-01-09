The government’s flagship programme Startup India, which aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, will see its tableau rolling down the Rajpath for the first time in this Republic Day Parade, an official said.

The government launched Startup India in January 2016. Under this, a slew of incentives were announced such as tax holidays, inspector raj-free regime and capital gains tax exemption.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which deals with the subject, will depict about growing startup culture in the country in its tableau, the official said.

Startup India aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to growth of budding entrepreneurs.

There are 19 components under the Startup India action plan spanning across areas such as simplification and hand holding, funding support and incentives, and industry-academia partnership and incubation.

So far, the department has recognised 27,057 startups. Of these, maximum were in the IT services space followed by healthcare and lifesciences, and education.

The recognised units are eligible to enjoy incentives and benefits of Startup India. PTI RR

