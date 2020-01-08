Digital Marketing Bible for students to master it completely! That’s how Founder & CEO of Digital Gurukul – Dr. Raj Padhiyar’s 2nd book “Fundamentals of Digital Marketing” can be aptly described.

The books claim to be covering deep insights of Digital Marketing landscape & its implications with tools, case-studies, assignments & more to give complete 360 degree understanding of all the verticals of Digital Media – updated 2020.

The academic book guides students & marketers to understand the changing landscape of marketing & growing importance of Digital Marketing beyond just theory or overview – Its compilation of interesting anecdotes, key statistics, case-studies, and practical tools and above all, It provides key insights on Digital Marketing industry in a multilayered & multi-faceted land with simple & lucid language.

(L-R) Ramesh Pokhriyal, Raj Padhiyar (L-R) Raj Padhiyar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Raj Padhiyar

Some of the important topics covered in the book include SEO, Social Media, Email marketing, Website creation, Content marketing , Affiliate Marketing, Freelancing techniques, Lead generation, Influencer Marketing, E-commerce, ORM etc.

Replete with examples of successful digital campaigns by top Indian startups/brands & their results would give useful insights to students, marketing managers.

Speaking at the book launch at World Book Fair, New Delhi – The author, Dr. Raj Padhiyar said – “Considering the efforts of more than 1+ year behind writing this dream book -“Fundamentals of Digital Marketing” – I’m confident that it would prove to be bible for students to transform their career in Digital Media industry across the world. It has 200 pages with English & Hindi version. Considering it becoming Mainstream subject – this book would be of tremendous help for school/college professors to master students completely. It also throws light on trends & challenges in Digital Marketing in 2020 & beyond!

The previous book by Dr. Raj Padhiyar – “Social Media & Politics in India” launched in 2018 presented insights on the role of Digital in Indian politics with intriguing case study with hard facts & unique voice. It has been highly ranked by critics.

The 2020 Fair was inaugurated by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokkhriyal ”Nishank”, who said – “We are in the midst of the ocean of the books. This “Mahakumbh” of books is world’s biggest book fair with participation from about 20 foreign countries including China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Nepal, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

About Dr. Raj Padhiyar

Awarded Asia’s Best Digital Marketer of 2018- Dr. Raj Padhiyar – Founder & CEO – Digital Gurukul (Asia’s leading Edtech Company & 15+ awards), Dr. Raj Padhiyar is the only Indian to have Doctorate in Digital Marketing from USA. He is also been Awarded as “Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year” for Digital Marketing Education in the year 2017, 2018 consecutively. He has trained 7850+ Professionals across various industries & list is growing day by day. He has written several articles on Digital Marketing & his thoughts are regularly published in leading newspapers & Magazines across India including CNBC-18, Times of India, Times Now, AajTak, Deccan Herald etc.

