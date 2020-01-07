DB Digital, the Digital Products business of the Dainik Bhaskar Group (DBCL), India’s largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers like Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar and Divya Marathi, announced the appointment of Mr. Paresh Goel as the Chief Technology Officer.

Paresh has a dynamic experience of close to two decades in building and operating technology systems at scale while working with some of the leading digital consumer companies including Adobe. He will be responsible for the Technology Function at DB Digital.

Prior to joining DB Digital, Paresh was VP, Engineering at Meesho, one of the fastest-growing startups in India, and had also started his own company in the Ed Tech space before selling it to Adda247. Prior to that, he was in a technology leadership role at Hike Messenger and Adobe Systems. He is an expert in scaling technology systems across social, content, & commerce and has a proven track record of building products that are used by millions of users now.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Pathik Shah, CEO, DB Digital said,

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Paresh on board. We have worked together in the past on growing consumer products to tens of millions of users and built a lot of innovative features together. We’re looking forward to forming a stellar Product and Technology team for building an extremely high quality, engaging and personalized News product which can serve and delight the entire vernacular news market, the likes of which India, unfortunately, lacks right now. We are at a very interesting stage of growth at present, and we’re looking forward to taking DB Digital to the next level”.

Mr. Paresh Goel, Chief Technology Officer, DB Digital said,

I am delighted to be leading Technology at DB Digital. We have a unique opportunity to create a meaningful impact on users’ lives via a personalised digital news platform. As the internet penetration continues to rise in India, people are looking at us as their trusted brand to deliver them the news most relevant to them on mobile. We will be building the most engaging content experience which is miles ahead of anything else in the market right now. We will further couple this with Machine Learning to surface highly personalized news for our users. People in India deserve high quality, insightful and engaging news – and this is precisely what our mission is. I am ready for and very excited about the challenge.

DB Digital is a Digital Products startup, focused exclusively on building the best news content products for India. More than 500 million Indians will be online on their mobile devices by 2020, hungry for more – more news, more information, more knowledge, and we want to be their trusted, go-to source for high quality content delivered to them daily in the easiest to consume way, personalized for their specific needs.

We’re backed by India’s biggest newspaper group (The Dainik Bhaskar Group) which reaches tens of millions of consumers across India on a daily basis, in multiple languages including Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi.

About Dainik Bhaskar Group

DB Corp Ltd. is India’s largest print media company that publishes 5 newspapers with Dainik Bhaskar 46 editions, Divya Bhaskar 9 editions & Divya Marathi 6 editions with 211 sub-editions in multiple languages (Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi) across 12 states in India. Its flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar (in Hindi) established in 1958, Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (in Gujarati) and Divya Marathi (in Marathi) have a total readership of 6.6 crores, making us the most widely read newspaper group in India with presence in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. Our other noteworthy newspaper brands are Saurashtra Samachar and DB Star.

DBCL is the only media conglomerate that enjoys a leadership position in multiple states, in multiple languages and is a dominant player in its all major markets.

