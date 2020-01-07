Angel investor and venture capitalist Kapil Khandelwal-run early-stage investment fund EquNev Capital said it has pumped in USD 1 million into customer transmigration platform UnoLigo.

UnoLigo Solutions is founded by Jehangir Abdulla, a Carnegie Mellon computational finance specialist and a Wall Street algo expert.

“I have invested USD 1 million in series-A funding in UnoLigo,” Khandelwal, who has been an early investor in Ola, told PTI on Monday. He also said the investment will get him a board position at UnoLigo.

Khandelwal said the fund he invested will go towards augmenting UnoLigo’s product offering, expand its data science and sales and marketing teams.

UnoLigo lists IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Gail, ONGC, IGL and MGL, LIC Mutual Fund, Shopper’s Stop, DHL Express and Adani Power, among others, as its key clients which are operating on its platforms.

UnoLigo means one language is the key to manage a client’s workloads cheaper, better and faster in 22 different languages in the country. It also claims to be the first omni-channel bot-based customer transmigration platform that uses the artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate manual tasks of disparate mediums for customers to communicate with brands.

Khandelwal was instrumental in starting the Bangalore Angels and has invested and exited several start-ups in the healthcare space and including the leading global hedge fund EquNev-K1t Capital Hedge Fund.

Abdulla claimed that his platform has demonstrated an 83 per cent reduction in first response time to its clients’ customers in 22 different languages with a 50 per cent reduction in manpower and human intervention.

