Ashutosh Harbola, CEO & Co-founder, Buzzoka has made it to the list of World’s 100 Most Influential Marketers in the Influencer Marketing Ecosystem in 2019 by Influence Weekly. Ashutosh is the only Indian to be listed in the report and has been named with prominent personalities like- Instagram’s Sensation, Kylie Jenner, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcick, etc.

Ashutosh Harbola has strong business acumen. He is considered amongst the pioneers in the Influencer Marketing space in India and has been instrumental in directing the ecosystem. Prior to his entrepreneurial stint, he played a substantial role in setting up Blogmint, India’s 1st Influencer Marketing company in 2013.

Commenting on the same, Ashutosh Harbola, CEO & Co-Founder, Buzzoka shared, “I am thrilled to be listed among the 100 Most Influential People in Influencer Marketing. It is an honor to be positioned along with personalities like Adam Moserri, Instagram’s Head and TikTok’s owner Zhang Yiming. This recognition from Influencer Weekly is a testament to the strength and dedication of a decade long journey.”

Buzzoka, which came into existence in July 2017, works with leading brands and conglomerates. Interestingly, Buzzoka has been a disruption in the Influencer Marketing space with the creative thought processes and unparalleled ROI metrics. The unique combination of Celebrities, Influencers and Commoners is a huge advantage that Buzzoka has over other agencies and platforms in the influencer gambit. Started as a Creative/Strategy 1st company in the influencer marketing ecosystem, Buzzoka has partnered with over 150 brands in its 2-year journey and have delivered over 379 campaigns. Interestingly, Buzzoka has been a pioneer in Tik Tok lead influencer campaigns and successfully worked with brands like SBI, HDFC Life, etc on the same. Buzzoka’s campaign for SBI YONO is said to be the biggest influencer campaign in India with over 2000 influencers used in a span of 15 days.

Founded in July 2017, Buzzoka (www.buzzoka.com) is India’s 1st Integrated Influencer marketing platform. Having the largest database of Influencers, Celebrities and Commoners, it has successfully added around 100,000 influencers to its network. Buzzoka is the 1st Influencer Marketing company in India which is betting the future on common people in the gambit of Influencer Marketing and is aggressively working to onboard commoners to its gambit.

