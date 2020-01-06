Reliable mobility solutions are no longer considered a norm, but are also expected to go a step further. Schindler has been able to do that by successfully introducing ‘SCHINDLER AHEAD’, the smart IOT platform for seamless connectivity of elevators and escalators in fast- moving urban spaces for over a year. Schindler, a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services showcased its DIGITAL OOH ADVERTISEMENT SOLUTIONS for elevators and escalators along with ‘SCHINDLER AHEAD’.

‘SCHINDLER AHEAD’, is the first fully digital closed loop maintenance, emergency services, and information system. A new digital solution for elevators and escalators, enabling a whole range of new digital products and services. Whether you own, manage or use an elevator or escalator, you will benefit from higher uptime, thorough insights, and greater convenience.

‘SCHINDLER AHEAD’ connects equipment, customers, passengers with Schindler contact centres and technicians via its digital closed-loop platform where all the necessary information is shared in real-time. The new IoT connectivity solution is a crucial element of Schindler’s digital platform and enables Schindler to better monitor, analyse and leverage data generated from its elevators and escalators.

Commenting on the introduction of Schindler Ahead to the audience, Mr. Amjad Sayyed, said, “More than one billion users across the globe, rely on Schindler’s mobility solutions every day. The new Internet of Elevators & Escalators (IOEE) connectivity solution is a crucial element of Schindler’s digital platform and enables Schindler to better monitor, analyse and leverage data generated from its elevators and escalators. Timely and efficient management of these assets is critical for safety and customer satisfaction. The Predix based digital platform will enable Schindler to predictively identify, analyse and resolve possible service issues before they happen, reducing and eliminating downtime. With Schindler Ahead, we are changing the way we live and move.”

Schindler Ahead is the world’s first fully digital closed loop maintenance, emergency services, and information system. For more details please visit: https://www.schindler-ahead.com/

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Its innovative and environmentally-friendly access and transit-management systems make an important contribution to mobility in urban societies. Behind the company’s success are over 60,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler India is a 100% owned subsidiary of Schindler Group.

“Leadership through Customer Service”, is the cornerstone of Schindler India’s growth strategy and which is evident with our service presence across 50 major cities which include our branch offices in 13 major cities in the country and is head-quartered in Mumbai.

