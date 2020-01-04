United by common mission and vision, Lawyered – India’s first Legal-Tech Discovery Platform and LAWyersclubindia (LCI) – India’s largest Legal Community Platform have come together with a new alliance to better serve the community including legal professionals as well as legal advice seekers. This recently announced partnership presents an indisputable Power-of-Two platform and is going to transform how legal services are sought and delivered.

Seeing the overall effect of the Digital Revolution and the Internet Age, the Legal Industry is gradually adapting to technological calling. The Legal-Tech is changing the traditionally conservative field of law from merely being a buzzword to becoming the future of law. Law firms, too, are quickly realizing the value of Legal-Tech and are trying to adapt. Some have even started generating significant revenue by using various apps and tools standardizing, automating, and ‘productizing’ what were once labour-intensive tasks.

One of the key areas which Legal-Tech is transforming is how we find lawyers. With the population of internet users crossing the 4 Billion mark in 2018, showing a 7% growth year-on-year, consumer demand through the internet is driving big changes in the way we find lawyers.

In the past, businesses and individuals found lawyers through personal connections or word-of-mouth. Personal referrals can be as inefficient in law as in any other industry, as your network might not know the right type of lawyer for you. This is where the online platforms, like Lawyered – which help in lawyers discoverability and LAWyersclubindia – providing a knowledge-sharing community platform for individuals seeking legal advice and legal professionals, are adding value. In addition to enhancing the ease of availing suitable services of a lawyer, the Lawyered platform also ensures greater transparency in terms of price and quality. They are equally as beneficial to lawyers as they are for consumers, as now independent lawyers have a greater chance and platform to build brands as big as the largest law firms.

With a Mission “to help people feel legally empowered” and Vision “to create a world in which every citizen has a legal advisor” Lawyered finds a strong synergy with LCI helping in advancing the “rule-of-law” in the country.

Himanshu Gupta, co-founder & CEO Lawyered said, “The greatest beneficiaries of this alliance are the consumers, as they can now afford greater visibility and access to a wide range of legal services and providers.”

Praveen Sharma, CBO LAWyersclubindia said, “It is very clear that the legal industry in India is looking for new and innovative solutions to connect with and serve the clients. With this alliance we are adding technology with the power of community to create a strong bridge for the engagement between legal service providers and legal advice seekers – we are very excited about this partnership”

