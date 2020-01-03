Catering services in Bengaluru are as cosmopolitan as the city. When researching for the best caterers in the city, customers are often overwhelmed by the sheer number of service providers. Scouring through several recommendations, menus, price packages and more, can be quite a daunting task.

Leveraging technology to address this issue of finding the best Bengaluru-based catering services, two techies Amit Vyas and Prasad N T, Co-Founders of Happient Info Services Private Limited, have launched OHIEO, an online platform that brings together over 300 kitchens from across the city.

Potential customers can peruse pre-set menus for a range of events, with group sizes going from as low as 25 to as many as 6000, in a range of Indian and international cuisines. Customers can select and customize a menu, compare services and prices, make a booking and pay on the site as well. A single point of contact assigned to each event/order ensures the human touch to this service. This executive looks after all the minute details, from table settings to delivery to set-up, serving of the food and anything the client may need.

Addressing Gaps in the Market

Explaining the gaps that OHIEO plans to address with its launch, Prasad, N T, Co-Founder, OHIEO says, “The catering sector in Bengaluru currently stands at around $12.8 million each month. Traditionally, the food market has been referral-based, but in the last decade with the emergence of online aggregators and delivery services, there has been an increase in demand for online options in catering for personal events and corporate food catering services. There is even a growing demand for catering for smaller groups of 25-50 people.”

OHIEO aims to address the lacuna. Their services can be used by a cross-section of people for a range of events, going from corporates looking for snacks, daily lunches, dinners as well as boxed meals to corporate events and parties. OHIEO’s services are dynamic and are geared towards handling personal events like weddings, house-warming functions, birthday parties and other social events.

“We decided to have a Christmas party for our staff at the office at the last minute. We could not find a caterer willing to take the job on. OHIEO came in at the right time and did a brilliant job of our event. They were courteous and on-point with all their interactions with us. They took care of all the minute details, from the menu to the service, the delivery, and the lovely thematic presentation. The service staff were efficient, well turned out and interacted well with our staff. We are sure to use their services again and will recommend them as well,” says Maheshwari Verma from Bonito Designs.

Leveraging the Power of Technology

Speaking on the OHIEO experience, Amit Vyas, Co-Founder of OHIEO says, “For the internet savvy consumer of today, one looks for every service required online. Our use of technology has been to give customers a refined experience. We understand the premium on time and ensure that customers have a worry-free experience. Features such as being able to browse and compare catering menus online, pay using flexible options, placing an order online, receiving regular updates as well as tracking the order helps customers’ focus on their events better. The single point of contact to help customize menus and ensure all minor details are taken care of, ensures our service is outstanding.”

Subhash from Quantum Power Systems, Bengaluru can attest to that. He speaks of an online order placed with OHIEO for New Year 2020 celebrations. “It was on short notice and we were sceptical about it being done. The OHIEO team was extremely cooperative and ensured that we got just what we wanted. The food arrived on time, was well set up and presented. The staff were courteous all through the service and ensured every member of our office was well taken care of. It was a party that will be well remembered by our employees and our senior management leadership appreciated the food.”

The founders of OHIEO believe that each of the orders received and executed on the platform are profitable, due to the order size, niche market and the kitchens associated with the business.

“We have no competition in some of our markets, as we are a service that provides solutions to hitherto unaddressed problems. Kitchens associated with OHIEO have the benefit of a platform reaching out to a larger audience. In turn, we pass on the benefits of competitive pricing to the customer. They are also assured of finding a menu in premium cuisines of their choice and the ability customize orders to their specific preferences,” explains Amit

“In a competitive market like Bengaluru, it is difficult for a new catering business to be able to break in and be profitable. Getting onto the OHIEO platform and being associated with them exclusively as a kitchen a few months ago, changed that for us a business. From being restricted to small catering projects, we now cater to large corporates and are constantly finding newer clients to work with,” explains Venkatappa Nayak of Chamundeshwari Kitchens in Bengaluru.

OHIEO currently operates in Bengaluru with plans to launch in Hyderabad by the end of 2020 and plans to be operational in all metros by 2022. OHIEO is also offering franchise opportunities to cloud kitchens that would like to associate with them.

