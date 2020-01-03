Revenue from the UTS mobile app, an Indian Railways’ official android mobile ticketing app to book unreserved train tickets, has registered a 260 per cent jump for South Eastern Railway during the April-December period in the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

“SE Railway earnings from UTS mobile have been more than Rs 5.50 crore during April to November as against Rs 1.52 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal — registering a growth of about 260 per cent,” he said.

During the period under review, 40,46,864 passengers in the four divisions of SE Railway purchased tickets using the UTS app compared to 13,09,629 passengers in the corresponding period a year ago, the official said. The four divisions are Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi.

UTS allows cashless, paperless and queue-free booking of unreserved tickets through smart phones.

It was in 2016 when Indian Railway introduced the facility of booking unreserved suburban tickets on smartphones. Last year in November, Indian Railways rolled out the All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility, UTS on mobile, nationwide to tackle the hassles of queues at railway stations.The app is developed in-house by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

UTS mobile app’s aim is to promote three C’s — Cashless transactions (digital payment), Contactless ticketing (no need to physically visit the point of sale) and Customer convenience and experience.

The UTS app also enables a registered user to also buy monthly passes. The commuter has to be within a 5 km range of the source station to be able to buy a ticket through the UTS app.

[With inputs from PTI]

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.