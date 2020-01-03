With an aim to provide affordable exoskeletons in India, GenElek Technologies, a healthcare startup is developing externally worn robotic exoskeletons that enhance a human’s limbic capabilities. The technology helps people suffering from paralysis, stroke, spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurological conditions to meet eye to eye with the obstacles they face in their day-to-day life. The exoskeleton assists specially-abled people to walk again while making them self-reliant and independent. This not only benefits them physically but also mentally. One such possibility is it will increase their employability.

Some of the benefits of using an exoskeleton include preventing chronic diseases including diabetes and high blood pressure. Additionally, problems like bed-sores are a cause of concern in paralyzed persons which can be avoided if they use exoskeletons. It also helps to maintain normal bowel movement of the user which is the primary reason for becoming prone to life-threatening diseases.

The exoskeleton model is lightweight and modular which enables the physiotherapist to increase the much-needed care and standards of therapy required by the affected persons. At home accessibility to healthcare is also a benefit with our exoskeleton. RnD regarding enabling the specially-abled persons is deficient and hence the devices available have limited relevance, with independence a significantly ignored focus.

John Kujur, Founder, GenElek Technologies said, “We at GenElek Technologies are on a mission to make this technology affordable therefore collaborations with leading hospitals with Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation facilities and NGOs are being actively pursued. After, having discussions with many Doctors, Specially-abled persons, and Medical Institutions, we have come up with added intangible benefits for the persons willing to purchase the exoskeleton such as access to dedicated medical experts, occupational therapy, counseling, etc. which will help them to become employable along with the therapy”.

GenElek is incubated at Electropreneur Park which is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT and managed by STPI and implemented by IESA.

GenElek Technologies at CYBATHALON 2020

GenElek Technologies will now represent India in CYBATHLON 2020, Zurich in the Powered Exoskeleton Race discipline. GenElek’s exoskeleton will compete with 17 other teams in the ‘Powered Exoskeleton Race’ discipline. It is for the first time that a team from India has been selected for the ‘Powered Exoskeleton Race’. Over 79 Teams from across the globe will come together in Zurich for CYBATHLON. The pilots for the exoskeleton race are ex-Indian army men who were injured for life in the line of duty.

CYBATHLON is a unique competition where specially-abled people compete against each other using the most advanced assistive systems. The latest developments assistive systems including wearable exoskeletons are put to the test at the CYBATHLON. The technologically-advanced assistive systems are pushed to their limits at CYBATHLON. Specially-abled people compete in specially designed racecourses that include solving everyday tasks like- getting up from the sofa, climbing stairs, walking on a slant path and rough terrain and many others.

You can support Team GenElek to participate in CYBATHLON 2020 by donating on the following link: https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/help-team-india-win-cybathlon-2020-zurich

