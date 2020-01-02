The 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai is scheduled to be held on 28th – 29th January 2020 at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai with a vibrant theme “The Decade of Startups – Kickstarting the Future”.

TiECon Mumbai 2020 will focus on how startups are going to drive the future by changing how we use and consume goods and services, interact with technology and deploy them to solve pressing problems. The innovation driven by startups may make many current businesses redundant and create opportunities for new ones. TiECon Mumbai 2020 will spotlight all of this and more.

In the last decade, startups have emerged as a force to be reckoned with. They have proven their worth to the economy of the country and to the world. But this is just the beginning, as startups and entrepreneurs are now focusing on more industries with the use of upcoming technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain.

TiECon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial Leadership Conclave that takes place once a year in Mumbai. TiECon has been an integral part of TiE’s efforts to bring the industry leaders and startups together for thought leadership, inspiration, experiences and stories, mentoring and potential path breaking innovative disruptions. In addition, myriad-networking opportunities created at this event makes it a hot bed of ideators, potential leaders and influencers.

“TiECon 2020 is designed to contemplate on the future of ideas that entrepreneurs and the leaders needed to embrace to navigate through remarkable breakthroughs and journeys paving the way for the next decade of the startup world,” said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.

Key Highlights of TiECon Mumbai

2 Days Leadership Conclave with Multiple session & Parallel workshop.

Melting pot of entrepreneurial ecosystem – 2000+ Entrepreneur, Professionals, Corporates, Industry Leaders, Regulators, Government bodies & related Department.

500+ growth startups participating: 100+ curated Pitches to investors (TiE Angles Mumbai) & corporates.

250+ Angel Investors, 50+ Institutional Investors: Growth Hack Clinics, Advisory Clinics on Fund Raising for Growing startups (Series B, C++).

300+ Charter Members, Analyst, Media, Industry Commentators.

Formats: Keynote sessions, Workshops, Pitch sessions, Mentor & Investor Roundtables, Startup Expo, etc.

Keynote sessions, Workshops, Pitch sessions, Mentor & Investor Roundtables, Startup Expo, etc. Peer to Peer Thought Leadership.

Master Class on Future Technologies.

Exclusive one on one’s with policy makers, Minister, Principal Secretaries, Govt. agencies. Etc.

Special Interest Group discussion forums (Through the 2 days)

125+ globally recognized Speakers from various parts of the globe are expected to be a part of the conference this year. In addition, 350+ Global Charter Members, 500+ Investors, 750+ CXO’s, 750+ High Potential Startups, 12 Country Delegations and World Media, Top Analysts & Press promises to make TiEcon Mumbai 2020 a well-attended signature event in its fraternity.

The TiECon Mumbai held in past have seen speakers like Ratan Tata, Shri Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra Government), N Chandrasekaran, (Chairman Tata Sons), Narayana Murthy (Founder, Infosys), Salman Khan (Actor), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Investor), Katrina Kaif (Actor), Sanjay Nayar (KKR), Uday Kotak, Travis Kalanick (Uber), Jitendra Gupta (PayU), Bhavin Turakhia (Directi), Jyoti Bansal (AppDynamics), Brad Feld (Foundry Group), Sanjay Mehrotra (Sandisk), Deep Nishar (Softbank), as Keynote Speakers. Other speakers at TiE conference include Jack Welch, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elon Musk, Deepak Chopra, Thomas Friedman, Ted Turnder, and Nobel prize winners Dr. Amartya Sen, Kailash Satyarthi and Dr. Myron Scholes to name a few.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE’s focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.