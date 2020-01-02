Small Industries Development Bank of India (“SIDBI”), the apex financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), is pleased to announce the official launch of the website http://www.sidbivcf.in/ exclusively for its Fund of Funds operations.

The website provides detailed overview of activities under its various Fund of Funds managed by SIDBI. New and existing investors can contact SIDBI officials through this website. In a move to digitize various activities undertaken, investors can now submit new applications online and existing investors can update their portfolio and undertake drawdown for funds as well. Additionally, website provides information on commitments made to various funds and aggregate amount invested in startups through those funds. This initiative will help improve transparency, ease of access to required information and better management of activities with all the stakeholders involved.

Shri Mohammad Mustafa, IAS, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI said, “We are looking at transforming our business operations through technology and incorporate industry best practices in the way we interact and work with various stakeholders in the ecosystem. This website will be a compendium of all our Fund of Funds activities and will help reduce paperwork tremendously going forward”.

Since its formation in 1990, SIDBI has been impacting the lives of citizens across various strata of the society through its integrated, innovative and inclusive approach. Be it traditional, domestic small entrepreneurs, bottom-of-the-pyramid entrepreneurs, to high-end knowledge-based entrepreneurs, SIDBI has directly or indirectly touched the lives of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through various credit and developmental engagements.

About SIDBI Fund of Funds:

SIDBI has been an active stakeholder in supporting the industry and has been operating various Fund of Funds programs, namely, All India Funds, Regional Funds, MSME-RCF, India Aspiration Fund (IAF), Fund of Funds for Start-ups (FFS) and ASPIRE Fund (AF) in which contributions are made to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for investments in companies at different stages of business cycles such as seed, Series A, Series B, and so on. Currently, new applications for contributions to Funds are being considered under the FFS grogramme. Till date, SIDBI has committed Rs 3,123 crores under FFS to 47 AlFs registered with SEBI. For more information on SIDBI’s Fund of Fund operations, please visit: http://www.sidbivcf.in/

